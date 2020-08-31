Thirty-nine people were in Boone County hospitals with COVID-19 on Monday. A week ago, 35 people were hospitalized, and on Aug. 17, there were 26.
Boone Hospital Center reported 12 inpatients with COVID-19.
Jeffrey Hoelscher, public affairs officer for Truman Veterans’ Hospital, said seven veterans had been hospitalized with COVID-19.
MU Health Care reported 21 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of 5:10 p.m. Monday. The hospital’s dashboard also reported 18 “pending inpatients.” Different from what the dashboard lists as “inpatient positive” cases, MU Health Care media relations strategist Eric Maze explained that pending inpatient numbers “reflect the population already in the hospital that we are now testing for COVID-19 either as a precaution or because we suspect they might have the virus.”
At MU, there were 415 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard. This number is equal to 1.3% of the student body.
The MU dashboard, rolled out last Monday by the university, is now updating daily. As previously reported by the Missourian, the original plan was to update case numbers once per week.
The dashboard also now includes COVID-19 faculty and staff case numbers, though these statistics are self-reported, so they may be incomplete, according to information on the dashboard. Data for student case numbers comes from Boone County’s health department.
In Boone County, the number of active cases was 657, with 942 contacts in quarantine and 1,950 released from isolation.
Seven people have died in Boone County due to COVID-19.
Boone County reports that 18- to 22-year-olds account for 1,043 of the total 2,614 cases over the course of the pandemic. They account for 48 of the 82 total active cases added in Boone County from Sunday to Monday.
For the week of Aug. 21, 45% of tests for COVID-19 came back positive. This is up from the previous reported week, when the positivity rate was 10%.