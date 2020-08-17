Columbia hospitals reported Monday that there were 26 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Boone County’s hospitals this week compared to 21 inpatients reported as of Aug 3.
University Hospital reported 13 COVID-19 inpatients at 11:20 a.m. Monday, while Boone Hospital Center reported having nine inpatients with the virus as of 8:30 a.m. Monday.
Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital had four COVID-19 inpatients Monday, its spokesman Jeffrey Hoelscher said.
At 3:55 p.m. Monday, the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services reported there were 11 new positive cases in the county, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 1,619. There have been a total of 82 new cases since Friday. The city, however, reported receiving the results of 1,100 tests on Saturday, by far the highest return of test results in a single day since June 3, when it received 852.
There were 502 contacts in quarantine as of Monday afternoon.