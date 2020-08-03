A total of 17 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Boone County’s hospitals Monday, compared to 21 inpatients reported on July 27.

MU Health Care had nine inpatients who tested positive at 2:45 p.m. Monday, according to the hospital

Boone Hospital Center had eight COVID-19 inpatients at 8:30 a.m. Monday, according to the hospital

Truman Veterans’ Hospital reported zero COVID-19 inpatient Monday, said Jeffrey Hoelscher, public affairs officer for the hospital.

As of 4 p.m. Monday, Boone County reported a total of 1,261 positive cases, of which 212 cases are still active, and 1,045 people have been released from isolation, according to the city of Columbia. There were 480 contacts in quarantine.

Four people have lost their lives due to COVID-19, according to the city of Columbia. Boone County reported the fourth death Friday, July 31. The person was older than 80, according to previous Missourian reporting

The first person died from the virus in March, which was also the first death in the state. The second death was reported on June 3, and the third death was reported on July 13.

Boone County reported the highest single-day rise, 61 new positive COVID-19 cases, on Saturday.

For more COVID-19 related news, see our section dedicated to COVID-19 updates.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • General assignment reporter, summer 2020. Studying news reporting. Please reach me at feiyusu@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.