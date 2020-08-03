A total of 17 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Boone County’s hospitals Monday, compared to 21 inpatients reported on July 27.
MU Health Care had nine inpatients who tested positive at 2:45 p.m. Monday, according to the hospital.
Boone Hospital Center had eight COVID-19 inpatients at 8:30 a.m. Monday, according to the hospital.
Truman Veterans’ Hospital reported zero COVID-19 inpatient Monday, said Jeffrey Hoelscher, public affairs officer for the hospital.
As of 4 p.m. Monday, Boone County reported a total of 1,261 positive cases, of which 212 cases are still active, and 1,045 people have been released from isolation, according to the city of Columbia. There were 480 contacts in quarantine.
Four people have lost their lives due to COVID-19, according to the city of Columbia. Boone County reported the fourth death Friday, July 31. The person was older than 80, according to previous Missourian reporting.
The first person died from the virus in March, which was also the first death in the state. The second death was reported on June 3, and the third death was reported on July 13.
Boone County reported the highest single-day rise, 61 new positive COVID-19 cases, on Saturday.