COVID-19 is forcing child care providers to close. Will they be able to reopen?

Lennon Kirchner, 3, and his mom Rachel chat with their daycare provider Amanda Atkins

Lennon Kirchner, 3, and his mom, Rachel, chat with their day care provider, Amanda Atkins, on Monday in their driveway. Kirchner is a counselor at Parkade Elementary; she was supposed to teach fifth-graders in summer school starting in June, but the program was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I don’t do it every year so I wasn’t counting on the money,” Kirchner said. “It was just going to be nice.”

 

 Madi Winfield/Missourian

Child care providers across the state have closed their doors in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some may be unable to reopen when the virus has run its course.

According to data collected by Child Care Aware of Missouri, 47% of child care programs in the state have shut down. Some counties have been hit harder than others. Andrew County only had six child care programs to begin with; now three of those have closed. There isn't a single county in the state that hasn't seen a downward trend in the number of open facilities. In Boone County, 74 out of 184 programs have closed, a 40% drop. 

Dylan Kirchner, 1, plays with toys from a care package from his daycare provider on Monday

Dylan Kirchner, 1, plays with toys from a care package from his day care provider Monday in his driveway. “I’m surprised he hasn’t tried to get close,” his mother, Rachel, said. “Lennon understands to stand back, but I don’t know if Dylan does.”

In an industry where workers operate largely paycheck to paycheck, months of closures may force providers out of the space entirely. 

Reopening the workforce

Many families that traditionally rely on child care services are taking care of their kids at home during the pandemic, meaning providers are seeing a decrease in enrollment and disruptions in their income. Robin Phillips, CEO of Child Care Aware of Missouri, said these factors contribute to the closures and could cause problems in reopening down the line. 

Like any business owner, child care providers have various overhead costs, some of which remain even when they're forced to stop caring for children. Most child care providers barely make a livable wage to begin with, Phillips said, and might not have the knowledge to navigate questions of small business loans and other relief efforts.

"In all my years of doing what I do, I can't even begin to imagine how these child care business owners must feel," Phillips said. "They've never been recognized as a professional industry, which is a huge problem, and that conversation has to change."

Amanda Atkins, who runs Briarwood Early Learning in Columbia, said child care providers in Boone County were told to only take care of the kids of essential workers after the stay-at-home order was put in place. Out of the six children she cares for, only one belonged to an essential worker, and the parent's partner has been able to take care of the child at home. While she's not officially closed, Atkins said she's not taking care of any of the kids in her program during the pandemic.

From left, Rachel Kirchner, Dylan Kirchner, 1, Carmen Atkins, 11, Simon Atkins, 7, and Amanda Atkins spend an afternoon together

From left, Rachel Kirchner; Dylan Kirchner, 1; Carmen Atkins, 11; Simon Atkins, 7; and Amanda Atkins spend an afternoon together Monday in the Kirchners’ driveway. “When this is over, I want to have a playdate with you,” Simon shouted out the car window to the Kirchners upon arrival.

 

"It's weird because I'm still asking families for partial tuition because if I don't charge some form of tuition, I won't be able to be there for them when they need me, whenever that is," Atkins said. "I hate to do that, even though I don't think most of them have had any income loss." 

Atkins said as of Tuesday, she’d been preapproved for paycheck protection. With a small loan, she's hopeful she wouldn't have to charge her families tuition for two months.

Widening the desert

According to previous Missourian reporting, over half of Missouri residents already live in child care deserts. If providers remain closed after the pandemic passes, those deserts could widen even further. In Columbia, wait lists for infant and toddler care can easily surpass a year.

"I can't imagine how difficult it would be to be an expectant parent right now, trying to figure out 'Will my child start in child care, will they have a spot, what are things going to look like once my child needs care?'" Atkins said. "The added stress of that is something I can't even imagine."

Charlie Atkins, 4, sits on one side of a divide in the driveway on Monday

The expansion joint in the driveway serves as the boundary for Charlie Atkins, 4, as he sits on one side Monday. He was with his mother who was dropping off a care package for his day care friends. Those friends were all on the other side of the line.

Atkins said rule changes that make it easier to get a child care license could go a long way toward filling the gap left by closed providers.

"Rule changes that make it a faster process would be really helpful for people who want to be providers so that we have these spots available for kids once this is all over," Atkins said

For now, the Department of Health and Senior Services is offering temporary emergency child care licenses. The renewable licenses last 45 days and are designed to help businesses provide their own essential workers with child care.

MU Health Care, for example, has opened a temporary child care facility for its employees while schools and other child care options are closed

Some organizations, like Rainbow House in Columbia, have expanded their services to include 24-hour care for the children of first responders. Rainbow House has received supplies such as masks and other personal protective equipment to ensure safety for its workers, but self-employed care providers often lack the funds to acquire them. 

From left, Lennon Kirchner, 3, Charlie Atkins, 4, Dylan Kirchner, 1, Amanda Atkins, Simon Atkins, 7, and Carmen Atkins, 11, socialize on Monday

From left, Lennon Kirchner, 3; Charlie Atkins, 4; Dylan Kirchner, 1; Amanda Atkins; Simon Atkins, 7; and Carmen Atkins, 11, socialize Monday outside the Kirchners’ house. Atkins dropped off toys, books and puzzles for Lennon and Dylan, two of the six children she usually watches at her day care, to borrow during Columbia’s stay-at-home order.

"People need to connect the dots that these caregivers and these educators who are taking care of first responders' children, and doctors and nurses' children, or those working in the grocery stores, they are putting themselves at risk," Phillips said. "They don't have access to masks or gloves, let alone how their cash flow has been impacted." 

An emotional toll

Kids in child care programs get used to a routine. They know their provider, what songs they sing, when they go from home to day care and back again. Under stay-at-home orders, those little pieces of structure fly out the window. Atkins said for young children, the changes are difficult to comprehend.

"Children are being hit really hard by the added emotional effects of isolation and not quite understanding why they can't be with their friends; why you can't go to the playground or the parks," Atkins said. "They don't have the emotional capacity to process all of this yet, and they're gonna need our help for a long time."

To help the kids in her care keep some sense of normalcy, Atkins has gotten creative. She started making care packages with learning materials, activities and the kids' favorite books and dropping them off at their front porch. One week, she made photo books with pictures of their classroom and classmates, so they could maintain a connection to the space.

Carmen Atkins, 11, watches from the window of her mom Amanda’s car as she drops off a care package

Carmen Atkins, 11, watches from her mother’s car as she drops off a care package for two of her day care students Monday. Carmen and her two brothers join their mom on these drop-offs in order to get some time out of the house. 

"Just keep it fresh in their mind that this place is a part of their life," she said.

Monday, Atkins dropped off care packages to 1-year-old Dylan and 3-year-old Lennon Kirchner with her own kids in tow. While the visit had a purpose, it also served as an impromptu check-in session between Atkins, the children and their mother, Rachel Kirchner. Circled around the driveway, the group chatted at a distance while Dylan and Lennon played with their new toys.

"Lennon, it doesn't look like you're wearing a diaper. What are you wearing under those shorts?" Atkins asked Lennon. 

"Underpants!"

"Do you wear underpants every day now? That is amazing!"

Lennon, smiling, danced in place. "I'm a big boy!"

At times, the kids had to be reminded not to touch or hug each other. Instead, they blew air kisses and waved.

Rachel Kirchner said when Lennon saw the photo book that Atkins had dropped off the previous week, he looked at a picture of Atkins' son, Charlie, and said, "That's my very best friend in the whole world."

Atkins has also started recording herself reading stories and morning routine songs to help parents with the transition. It's not the same as having the children with her, though, and Atkins said it hurts to see pictures of them on Facebook not knowing when she'll be able to see them in person again.

"The bottom line is, all of us just want to be able to take care of our babies again once this is all over."

