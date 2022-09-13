COVID-19 took a toll on younger generations during 2021 in comparison to earlier stages of the pandemic, a report from the Missouri Department and Health Senior Services states.
People under age 65 dying from COVID-19 in Missouri more than doubled from 995 in 2020 to 2,432 in 2021, the research shows.
The prevalence of the delta variant during the summer of 2021 among younger people and the fact that more older Missourians are fully vaccinated are factors that, based on the report, affected the shift to a higher proportion of COVID-related deaths among younger people.
“If you looked at the data for the hospitals we're putting out, most of the people in ICU, and hospitalized, were not vaccinated,” said Lynelle Phillips, the education director for public health in the University of Missouri Extension Service.
In addition to the vaccination status, COVID-19 adversely impacted individuals with chronic medical conditions, including undiagnosed heart disease and diabetes.
Phillips said many younger people are unaware they have such conditions until getting infected with the virus.
"When they showed up in the emergency department, you know, they might have been running around with these kind of silent problems," she said. "And without any, you know, routine primary care or access to primary care, they just didn't know it."
That lack of access to primary care can result in multiple undiagnosed medical conditions, often leading to COVID-19 complications, said Philip, who recently discussed the issue with other infectious disease doctors from around the country.
“The infectious disease doctors were really worried about comorbidities, undiagnosed, and especially in rural Missourians,” Phillip said. “Piling on it, also they wouldn't get vaccinated.”
In an effort to reduce severe COVID-19 illness due to multiple, undiagnosed medical conditions, MU Extension Service will hold health screening units in southern counties this fall and spring, with funding from the CDC and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
"These numbers expose a problem in our country with access to primary care and preventive services,” said Phillips.
COVID-19 deaths increased by 8.4% in 2021 from 7,134 in 2020 to 7,757 in 2021. Part of the reason for the increase was that COVID was active the entire year, whereas in 2020 it was not active until March.
The DHSS report also shows that Missouri life expectancy in 2021 reached its lowest levels in about 40 years. Deaths outnumbered births for the second year in a row after not ever happening before.