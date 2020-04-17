Preparing for emergencies has been Rebecca Estes’ job for the past 5 1/2 years. She spends much of her time planning for the worst but hoping it never happens.
As a senior planner at Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services, Estes handles the emergency budget and updates emergency plans. She and other staff members routinely trained for emergency scenarios for years.
Still, Estes never thought she’d actually face a pandemic during her career.
COVID-19 has been on the radar of Estes and her colleagues since it began to pop up in China in late 2019. As it spread to other parts of the world, they began formulating specific plans to combat the virus in case it were to reach Boone County. Once it arrived, they kicked into full gear and have been working around the clock to help Columbia and Boone County cope with the virus.
Rebecca Roesslet, public health planning supervisor, called the Health Department’s staff “very nimble.”
“We ramp up when we need to, and we return to normal when we can,” she said.
Roesslet is the lead in the department’s COVID-19 epidemiology and disease containment section, which is responsible for making calls to people who have tested positive for the virus and their close contacts. She and eight other team members are responsible for figuring out how and when people contracted the virus and who they’ve been in close contact with since.
An employee calls the person who tested positive and walks them through the isolation process: They can have no contact with anyone from seven days after the first day their symptoms appeared until they go three days without a fever and having taken no anti-fever medication.
Those who test positive also must provide a list of contact information for everyone with whom they had close contact — meaning they were closer than 6 feet for a significant period of time — from 48 hours before the first symptoms through the seven-day isolation period. Employees then call each contact to tell them they’ve been exposed and instruct them to self-quarantine for 14 days while monitoring symptoms.
Roesslet said people who test positive for the coronavirus have listed an average of four-to-six close contacts. That means several hundred people have been told to self-quarantine, given that there had been 87 positive cases confirmed in Boone County by Thursday afternoon.
Roesslet was at a loss to guess how many calls per day her workers have had to make.
“I can’t even quantify that,” she said.
Health Department employees follow up with people who test positive every day they’re in isolation and with the close contacts every day for their first week of quarantine and every couple of days for the rest. Fortunately, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the county has been on the decline. As of Thursday afternoon, there were 10.
Estes, who has been working from her brick, ranch-style home in Jefferson City since the beginning of April, is in charge of producing daily reports that keep the rest of the department on track with day-to-day tasks. She identifies daily objectives for everyone and documents what each unit has completed by the end of the day to keep everyone in the loop and avoid repetition of work.
Estes has been racking up a lot of overtime, working long days throughout the week and on weekends.
“It’s been a very heavy workload, but it’s important,” she said.
Household responsibilities such as grocery shopping and cooking dinner have fallen mostly to her husband, Ryan Estes, because his work hours are more flexible.
Her 6-year-old daughter, Marietta, played a part as a crab in a play, “The Rainbow Fish,” that Estes couldn’t attend because she was working.
In addition to the stress of working through the pandemic, Estes also lost her mother, Jeannie Anderson, who died March 27 because of complications from cancer. Estes was able to visit her the day she was admitted to the hospital, but workload, exhaustion and hospital rules prevented her from visiting again before her mother died.
“I thought I would have more time with my mom,” she said.
Estes took two days off and said coworkers were supportive. The Health Department encourages a healthy work-life balance.
While the extra hours have been difficult, Estes said, public health employees weren’t caught off guard by the need to work overtime during a pandemic. It’s just part of the job.
“I kind of knew in the background of my mind that whenever something big happened, I would be working overtime,” she said.
Although most of the Health Department is focused on virus-related work, employees who aren’t are also working remotely from home.
David Vrana, a public health communicable disease specialist, said his job drastically changed when the virus arrived in Boone County. He’s one of the people following up on cases. Like many of his coworkers, he’s been working overtime and on the weekends. He’s still working in the office so he can access necessary equipment, such as the fax machine that doctors use to provide information about positive cases.
Vrana also gets calls at home that he has to follow up on right away. While that might take only a few minutes, it causes him to be preoccupied with work.
While Vrana is still following up on cases unrelated to COVID-19, a majority of his focus has been on the pandemic over the last month or so. The workload was stressful at first, he said, but it has become easier as the Health Department better establishes its processes.
“February is just a totally different world away from March when these cases started coming in,” he said, “but we’re getting used to the new routine.”