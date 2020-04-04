New protocols will be in place for Monday night’s meeting of the Columbia City Council in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Much of the council’s agenda for its regular meeting will deal with the coronavirus. The meeting will begin with an update on the pandemic’s status in Columbia and Boone County, and the council will consider several COVID-19 related measures, including making $90,000 worth of microloans available to some small businesses in the city.
Some council members will attend both the regular meeting and the pre-meeting work session through video conference. Those interested in watching the meeting but who want to stay at home will find the meetings livestreamed on the city’s website and broadcast live on television channels Spectrum 992, Mediacom 80 and CenturyLink 96.
Members of the public who want to comment on council matters are encouraged to do so by emailing written remarks to to CityClerk@CoMo.gov by 4 p.m. Monday. Residents are allowed to attend in person but will be asked to adhere to social distancing guidelines, including keeping a distance of 6 feet from other people. City staff have rearranged seating in the council chambers to accommodate social distancing. Those who wish to speak are asked not to line up at the rostrum and allow staff to disinfect the rostrum and microphone between speakers.
Along with the COVID-19 update, the council will discuss temporarily changing several city codes in light of the pandemic.
One measure would provide leniency to residents and landlords on their utility bills. If authorized, this would waive all late charges and reduce the service fee for paying with a credit card from $2.50 to $1.50. It also would allow landlords to establish utility accounts and begin receiving utility services without requiring an in-person inspection.
Another would establish a COVID-19 leave policy that would give city employees 80 additional hours of paid leave and more leeway for how employees can use them. This means employees can now use sick leave to provide care for children whose schools have been shut down or to take care of elderly family or friends. It also provides sick leave for employees who under normal circumstances have not worked for the city long enough to qualify for it. It suspends performance evaluations.
The agenda includes a measure officially making public transit and paratransit services free and giving downtown restaurants, who are now required to serve delivery and takeout only due to COVID-19, free parking at certain meters.
The last proposed change would codify the suspension of issuing new building permits, an order City Manager John Glascock announced last week. Exceptions will be made for emergency facilities to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak and improvements to existing buildings that preserve the health and safety of the structure.
The measure also would suspend consideration of requests for zoning changes.
All these changes, except for the additional sick leave, would be in effect for at least 21 days.
The council will also consider amending its Community Development Block Grant and HOME budgets to reallocate money toward businesses affected by COVID-19. If approved, $90,000 would be available to help small businesses remain afloat. City staff is recommending giving out forgivable loans of up to $5,000 to cover certain costs over the next 90 days. To qualify, businesses must be owned by a low- to moderate income person or have at least 51% of its staff be of low to moderate income.
The council also will discuss a $14.5 million bond issue to help fund construction of a new terminal building and other improvements at Columbia Regional Airport. Regions Capital Advantage has agreed to buy the bonds. The city’s first payment of $470,000 would be due in fiscal 2021 and the rest of the bonds would be repaid annually through 2034. A public hearing on the bond issue would be scheduled for April 20.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Monday in the council chambers of the Daniel Boone City Building, 701 E. Broadway.