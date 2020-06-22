When Sean Spence helped raise more than $32,000 for the Community Foundation of Central Missouri’s COVID-19 Regional Relief Fund through an online telethon, along with other organizers and volunteers, he was surprised about the amount of money they received.
Spence expected the number would’ve ended at $5,000 instead. Seeing the unexpected success, he decided to start a business out of this.
He named the company Armchair Telethon — a company that helps customers host online fundraising and marketing.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Spence felt he was trapped at his house and unable to help the community. He said his charitable personality makes him want to step out, to contribute to the community at large.
He reached out to the Community Foundation of Central Missouri and offered to help. On a phone call, he shared his idea of raising money for the COVID relief fund through an online telethon with the organization.
Starting with building a Facebook page for the telethon, Spence and his team recruited the talents, used new technology to make it happened over the air and connected local business for marketing support.
“I think it was a great success. They worked very hard and did all this only in eight days,” said John Baker, the executive director of the Community Foundation of Central Missouri.
The pandemic showed Spence new possibilities. The COVID-19 fundraising experience was like an experiment for him but gave him a complete plan for his new business.
He envisioned a business that operated like this: Armchair Telethon would provide its clients with an eight-hour virtual telethon. With the support of clients, the company would build an advisory board and search for local talent to produce and manage the telethon. After the recruitment, it would advertise the event and host the telethon on social media such as Youtube and Facebook Live.
Telethon is a blending of television and marathon. Armchair Telethon is the same as the traditional television telethon, which first appeared in 1949 in the United States when Milton Berle used the 16-hour televised fundraiser event to raise money for cancer research. The only difference is all its processes go online.
Musicians, speakers and other entertainers all join the event from their homes and interact with audiences online. The eight hours are divided into 10-minute blocks, bringing a community closer.
“It engages members in the community that might not be able to attend an in-person fundraising event for a variety of reasons,” said Susan Hart, one of the advisory members of Armchair Telethon. She assists and develops ideas and plans for the company.
“Telethon is a terrific tool to build a sense of community and community awareness about issues that need to be funded,” Baker said. Most of the performers at the COVID-19 Relief Fund event were from Boone County and surrounding communities.
Spence’s telethon business, started one month ago, is expanding across the country. It works with clients from five states, including Idaho, Texas, Indiana, Missouri and Kentucky. Spence said he plans for the company to be in at least 10 to 15 states by the end of the month and hopes the number will double in July.
“We have a real opportunity to make a big difference for non-profit organizations,” said Spence. “We are going to make the world a better place.”
The ultimate goal is shared among other advisory board members. Steve Powell, who is advising with technical direction and connections to people at Armchair Telethon, wants to contribute to the community in a myriad of ways.
“As we all scramble to make sense of this COVID situation, I like Sean, wanted to do something, anything to help where I can,” Powell said.
The pandemic can be a difficult time for society but also can be a hopeful time. Isolation can jumpstarts innovation. Just like Newton invented calculus in a similar pandemic, Spence said.
“Armchair Telethon may not be the best idea to come out of this period but maybe it’s one of the best innovations inspired by these trying times,” he said.