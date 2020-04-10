The spread of COVID-19 swayed MU Health Care to open up its COVID-19 Relief Gift Fund, which raises donations to help provide health care professionals with essentials needed to save lives.
MU Health Care opened the fund on Mizzou Give Direct, an MU-specific platform for donations, on March 20. The support they saw was overwhelming, Jesslyn Chew, a spokesperson for MU Health Care, said in an email.
The fund has raised almost $12,000, plus an additional $18,000 in pledges — people who committed to sending checks.
"We ask those who donate to share with us why they are giving," Chew said. "The responses have been incredibly meaningful and supportive, as well as a great source of inspiration for our health care team."
MU Health Care's website lists four items that will be purchased with the money from the relief fund:
- Personal protective equipment for health care workers, which is more of a necessity now as frequent changes are encouraged. This includes gloves, face masks and eye protection.
- Xenon robots, which are used for UV disinfection for isolation rooms, suites, catheterization labs and other areas throughout the hospital. According to the relief fund's website, these rooms go through a deep cleaning, and then the robots "flash" the room to prevent further infection.
- Ventilators, which are devices that help patients breathe when they are unable to do so on their own. Ventilators are needed in treating some of the most severe COVID-19 cases.
- UV tabletop decontamination boxes, which are boxes that "flash" decontaminate small objects, like cell phones.
The central Missouri community has stepped up in more ways than just philanthropic donations to provide support to MU Health Care's workers and patients. People and restaurants are arranging food deliveries for MU Health Care workers, and businesses are donating much needed supplies.
Chew mentioned more people than they are able to count who are simply asking what they can do to help.
For more information on ways to help during the COVID-19 pandemic, visit MU Health Care's website or Mizzou Give Direct.