Local organizers are hosting a COVID-19 Relief Virtual Telethon on Saturday to raise money for the Community Foundation of Central Missouri's COVID-19 Regional Relief Fund.

The virtual event, scheduled from 8 a.m.-8 p.m., will follow a typical telethon format with entertainment provided by musicians, speakers and other performers, according to a press release.

The idea of hosting a virtual telethon started Friday afternoon and people from all over the community got on board to help, said Sean Spence, the telethon's coordinator.

“We are working quickly both because the need is already massive and because we want this to just be the next step,” Spence said. “Our goals for Saturday are to raise money, to inform and to help inspire others to do everything they can to help our community.”

Organizers have narrowed the online platform that will host the virtual event to a few options and will announce more details on the event website by Wednesday. Contact coordinator Sean Spence at seanspence70@gmail.com or 573-823-1308 to help.

  • Public Safety and Health reporter, Spring 2020. Studying data journalism. Reach me at hanjiang@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

