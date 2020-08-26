The MU Health Care COVID-19 drive-thru testing site at Mizzou North reached capacity Monday as Boone County continues to report record numbers of positive cases.
On Tuesday, the Health Department reported that the total number of positive COVID cases in Boone County had exceeded 2,000, continuing the increase in cases the county has seen over the past several weeks.
Boone County recorded its 2000th case today, August 25. The Information Hub will be updated with this data this afternoon. In light of this new milestone, we have updated a previously shared graph to show the increase number of cases over time. pic.twitter.com/OLAM2xoEm9— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) August 25, 2020
And there’s been a trickle down impact on contact tracing, which has fallen behind because of more than 200 positive test results over the weekend, said Scott Clardy, the deputy health director for Boone County.
“We’re doing the best we can to keep up,” Clardy said.
The county is training more people in disease investigation to catch up.
“Our goal is to get in contact with people within 24 hours after they get the positive test result,” Clardy said.
The Mizzou North testing site has been able to administer more than 600 tests in a day, but the capacity of the facility varies depending on many factors, according to an email from Eric Maze, media relations strategist for MU Health Care.
“Yesterday, we experienced consistent volumes and wait times at the drive-thru and completed more than 500 tests,” Maze said. “Once we neared the end of our operating hours, we wanted to make sure we could test everyone who was already in line before we closed the site at 7 p.m. We made the decision late yesterday afternoon to not allow any additional patients into the line so we could accommodate everyone who already was waiting for a test.”
Our drive-thru COVID-19 testing site has reached capacity for the day (Monday, Aug. 24) and cannot accommodate patients who are not already in line before the site closes for the day. We will reopen at 8 a.m. tomorrow, Tuesday, Aug. 25.https://t.co/GvGOLMEylI— MU Health Care (@muhealth) August 24, 2020
Earlier this month, MU Health Care closed another drive-thru testing site near the Hearnes Center and the Mizzou Softball Stadium, making Mizzou North MU Health Care’s only testing site. Although there are no current plans to reopen the site near the stadium, Maze said that MU Health Care has infrastructure in place to do so if necessary.
“At this time, we do not plan to open any additional drive-thru sites. We are hopeful the additional testing site on campus will reduce wait times at Mizzou North,” said Maze in an email. “However, we have infrastructure in place and flexibility to resume operations at the original Hearnes Center location if needed in the event testing volume increases and we cannot accommodate the demand at the Mizzou North drive-thru testing location.”
Last week, MU Student Health Center opened a temporary testing site for students on campus.
Boone Hospital Center’s drive-thru testing site has a capacity to complete about 300 tests per day and has been averaging about 220-250 tests each day, according to an email from Ben Cornelius, director of marketing at Boone Hospital Center.
The Boone County COVID-19 Information Hub added a new tile of information Tuesday to show the number of cases in the 18-22 age range, reflecting the number of college-aged people who have tested positive.
Boone County recorded 70 new COVID-19 cases today, August 25, for a total of 2,065 cases. As shown in the screenshot below, we have added a new tile for the number of cases in individuals between the ages of 18-22. For more data visit the Hub: https://t.co/zMXkqvVlbG pic.twitter.com/Gk1JvlDmdI— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) August 25, 2020
But there’s no rest for Columbia/Boone Health Department employees who are trying to keep pace with the rising number of positive cases through contact tracing. Contact tracing is the process of identifying people who may have had contact with an infected person and collection of information about those contacts.
The Health Department specifies close contact as touching someone, or being within 6 feet of someone for 15 minutes or longer. The Health Department then contacts those who have been in close proximity to a person who tested positive and alerts them to watch for symptoms.
Clardy said contact tracing can be difficult because it relies on those who have tested positive to identify everyone they have been around.
He noted that in some cases, they have had people who have tested positive who were in a public area and were not able to identify those around them.
The Health Department then must send out a public alert through the media, stating that anyone who was at that location on that day should know they were possibly exposed to COVID-19 and that they should monitor themselves for symptoms. If they do have any symptoms, they should get tested immediately.
The Health Department updates the COVID-19 data daily. Clardy said this can be difficult because sometimes they have sources that do not report to them their results for the day.
In those cases, the Health Department updates the data for that day, but places a note mentioning if they are missing some data from a source. The Health Department tries its best to be transparent about the data, he said.
“(The community has) been very complimentary and expressed appreciation quite a bit,” Clardy said.
One comment they have received, and acted upon, was to add reporting for a separate age group for ages 18-22 to focus more on college students, he said.
The Health Department also sends information about positive cases from MU students to the MU Student Health Center. This way, MU can take on the case and investigate
According to MU spokesman Christian Basi, MU has hired two dozen contact tracers so it can do its own contact tracing and case investigation.
MU has set up its own dashboard to keep track of the cases at MU. The dashboard showed 159 positive cases among students on Monday. MU plans to update the dashboard weekly on Wednesdays.
“At least it does clearly show how many students are positive, and if you’re going to be able to tell what that progression has looked like,” Clardy said.
In a news release, Mun Y. Choi, UM System president and MU chancellor, said the university “is constantly assessing the situation in relation to the number of cases, but also in our ability and capacity to address the number of cases we have. We are in regular communication with local and state public health officials as we consider the safest, most effective way to deliver education this semester.”
Physician Scott Henderson, medical director of the MU Student Health Center, said in the news release that positive cases can be expected in a population the size of MU, but cases “can be managed effectively if the campus community follows safety and health rules.”
“As cases are identified, we will be isolating those students from the general campus population,” Henderson said. “By following classroom guidelines that keep participants 6 feet apart and by requiring face coverings, the rate of transmission between students and instructors is expected to be very low.”
The news release noted that because of the classroom precautions, “if a case is discovered in a class, the rest of the class will not necessarily be considered close contacts.”
When a student tests positive, he or she will be contacted by a case investigator and asked to make a list of any close contacts they’ve had beginning 48 hours prior to experiencing symptoms.
There is some concern about the dashboard only doing weekly updates, but Clardy noted that the Health Department updates daily and now includes the 18- to 22-year-old category.
One location popular with that age group, the downtown location of Shakespeare’s Pizza, will be closed for a couple days after an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
“We quarantined the staff that worked with the employee as directed by the Boone County Health Department,” read a sign posted on the door of Shakespeare’s Pizza downtown. “We pieced together the rest of the staff to make it through the weekend. We really wanted to welcome the students back to town. However, our staff needs to have a few days to rest and recuperate. They deserve a breather.”