Scott Clardy, assistant director of the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department, said that there is a steady downward trend in COVID-19 numbers.
"As a public health person, I am thrilled to see a downward trend in COVID-19 cases in the county", he said. "The delta variant is infectious, but we still haven't seen peaks as great as last year."
One of the most positive outcomes this year, according to Clardy, is that the overall cases have remained relatively low. This is despite schools, colleges and universities resuming classes in late August.
Even though there was a slight increase for about two weeks following the openings of schools, Clardy said that cases have started to go down again.
Clardy said he is of the opinion that vaccinations, as well as mitigation efforts promoting wearing masks and social distancing, have helped keep the case numbers low.
The Health Department has also undertaken efforts to encourage vaccination through measures like outreach clinics, strong social media presence and campaigns both online and with local citizens on the ground.
"While vaccination rates have been steadily increasing, the uptick is not homogenous throughout the age groups," Clardy said.
Data trends showed that vaccination rates were highest in the 65-and-older populations, while the 12-17 age group needed more work. The 18-plus population, which includes college-age persons, showed a steady increase rate, he said.
He noted that Boone County's population also had less than one percent of breakthrough cases — people getting COVID despite being fully vaccinated. According to Clardy, this means that the vaccines are quite effective, even if not 100%, and Columbia in particular is one of the cities that have the highest vaccination rates in Missouri.
Clardy provided these observations about the delta variant: The number of COVID-19 tests being conducted on a daily basis increased as the delta variant started spreading after March this year. It was the same for positive test results, which began rising during the springtime. Hospitalizations had been low in general before they increased with the delta variant's arrival.
But according to Clardy, the good news is that the highest numbers in all those categories for this year are not as high as last year.
"The downward trend is not as steep as the increase was, but the numbers are definitely going down," he said. "It will be slow, but we have every reason to believe that the trend will continue."
According to Clardy, dealing with COVID last year was a completely different situation than dealing with the delta variant this year, which is more than twice as contagious as any other variant.
But despite the current downward COVID trend, Clardy said he is worried about the upcoming winter season and the seasonality of the virus.
"Come November or December, cases may go back up with the cold weather," he said. He also mentioned how he has seen a recent increase in RSV (a viral infection in small children) and that flu season is also around the corner.
"It might be a long winter, and people would not be sure what (infection) they have", he said.
He added that the Health Department is trying to prepare for what lies ahead by continuing to keep a close watch on the data for any spike in cases, as well as following state and federal systems that are in place to quickly spot any new variants that may turn out to be contagious.