As vaccine eligibility in Missouri expands Friday, many vaccination opportunities will be available for Boone County residents, including through MU Health Care and Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services.
Phase 3 opened Friday and encompasses all Missouri residents over the age of 16, regardless of occupation. Anyone over 16 can receive the Pfizer vaccine, and those 18 or older can also receive the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services is holding a COVID-19 vaccination event from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday at The Blue Note. It was originally open for bar, restaurant and entertainment industry workers, but the Health Department opened it up to anyone 18 or older Thursday afternoon, according to a tweet.
That event will distribute 250 Moderna doses by appointment only. It opened up a remaining 80 spots to the general population Thursday.
The Health Department said in a news release that it is working with restaurant, bar and venue owners and managers to offer workers more vaccination opportunities. It will hold a second dose clinic May 7, again at The Blue Note.
In a collaboration with the state of Missouri and Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, MU Health Care will also hold a COVID-19 vaccination event next Thursday through Saturday at the Walsworth Family Columns Club at Faurot Field.
According to a news release, 7,000 new appointment slots will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. those days, and second dose appointments will be scheduled 21 days later. Parental consent is required for those under 18 years old.
Though it was originally a two-day event with 4,000 appointment slots available, state allocations to Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services and MU Health Care have allowed for an extra day of vaccinations. To schedule an appointment, visit muhealth.org/covid19-vaccine-scheduling.