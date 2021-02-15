Boone County is working to create a program for homebound Boone County residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine as more doses become available, according to a news release from the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department on Monday.
The department is committed to vaccinating everyone who wants to be vaccinated, including those who cannot attend the mass vaccination clinics, according to the news release. Staff members are working on gathering information from people who want to be considered for this program.
If you are homebound and fall in Phase 1B, Tier 2, meaning you are 65 or older or an adult with certain medical conditions, you could qualify to receive the vaccine at home. The department will consider residents homebound according to Medicare's classifications:
- The person needs the help of another person or medical equipment — such as crutches, a walker or a wheelchair — to leave home, or their doctor believes leaving home will worsen their health or illness.
- It is difficult for the person to leave home, and they typically cannot.
Those interested in receiving the vaccine at home can call 874-2489. The department is encouraging homebound residents to call and make sure they are on the home vaccination list, even if they already filled out the MU Health Care vaccination survey.
Because vaccine supply remains limited, Public Health and Human Services staff will contact those who are interested when doses become available.