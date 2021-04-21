All Missouri residents over the age of 18 can receive a COVID-19 vaccine free of charge Saturday at Indian Hills Park, according to a Tuesday news release from the Health Department.
The clinic will run from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Indian Hills Shelter, 5009 Aztec Boulevard. The location in northeast Columbia was a strategic choice, said Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Public Information Specialist Sara Humm.
"We all know about the big vaccines events at Faurot Field, and we host some at our clinic," Humm said. "But the northeast region doesn't have as many options."
Residents can sign up for Saturday's clinic by visiting the city's vaccine clinic website and clicking the "Sign up for the Indian Hills vaccine clinic" button. The event is meant to be accessible to the Indian Hills neighborhood, but registration is free to all and walk-in appointments are encouraged, according to the news release.
The release said Saturday's clinic is an example of how the Health Department is attempting to reduce barriers to Boone County residents getting vaccinated. Roughly 24% of Missouri residents were fully vaccinated as of Wednesday morning, according to the state's vaccination website.