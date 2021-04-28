The Columbia Public School District will have five events for students who are 16 years or older to get vaccinated.
According to the CPS website, students need a permission slip signed by a guardian for the Pfizer vaccination doses. The five events:
- Battle High School — 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday.
- Second dose — 9 a.m. to noon May 25.
- Rock Bridge High School — 9 a.m. to noon next Wednesday.
- Second dose — 9 a.m. to noon May 26.
- Douglass High School — 10 a.m. May 6.
- Second dose — 10 a.m. May 27.
- CORE — 9 a.m. May 6.
- Second dose — 9 a.m. May 27.
- Hickman High School — 9 a.m. to noon May 7.
- Second dose — 9 a.m. to noon May 28.