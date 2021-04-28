The Columbia Public School District will have five events for students who are 16 years or older to get vaccinated. 

According to the CPS website, students need a permission slip signed by a guardian for the Pfizer vaccination doses. The five events:

  • Battle High School — 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday.
    • Second dose — 9 a.m. to noon May 25.
  • Rock Bridge High School — 9 a.m. to noon next Wednesday.
    • Second dose — 9 a.m. to noon May 26.
  • Douglass High School — 10 a.m. May 6.
    • Second dose — 10 a.m. May 27.
  • CORE — 9 a.m. May 6.
    • Second dose — 9 a.m. May 27.
  • Hickman High School — 9 a.m. to noon May 7.
    • Second dose — 9 a.m. to noon May 28.
