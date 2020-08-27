Columbia Public Schools’ 14-day COVID-19 tracker recorded a record-high 52.1 cases per 10,000 people, which could lead to all-virtual schooling.
CPS lists a “Learning Mode Matrix” on its tracker page that shows what ranges of cases would be needed for in-person, hybrid or all-virtual classes. It lists online learning at rates of 50 cases per 10,000 people or higher over a 14-day period.
The tracker began providing data on Aug. 5, when the rate was 24.8 per 10,000. It hit 34.2 by Aug. 21. The Columbia Missouri National Teachers Association recommends transitioning to all-virtual learning at rates of 30 cases or higher.
The tracker only includes cases within the school district’s service area.