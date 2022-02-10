The latest mask mandate for Columbia Public Schools will be lifted starting Friday, the district announced in a letter to families Thursday morning. Wearing a mask to help stop the spread of COVID-19 will still be encouraged.
Federal law requires that masks still be worn on school buses.
The temporary requirement that students and employees wear masks in district buildings was set to end at the close of the day Friday.
The district made the decision using recent wastewater data, guidance from health and medical experts, a downward trend in local cases and improvements in staffing and attendance, according to the letter from Superintendent Brian Yearwood.
The announcement came three hours before the start of a hearing in a Boone County courtroom over a temporary restraining order against the district. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed the TRO request last week, a couple of days after filing a lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools and 44 other districts throughout the state.
The Missourian will cover the hearing and live-Tweet it @sofiaazeman and @comissourian. A story will be posted later.
Yearwood's letter reads as follows:
Dear CPS Staff:
As indicated in our message to families last week, Columbia Public Schools continues to receive information and guidance from health and medical experts, including virologists studying Columbia’s wastewater as part of the Coronavirus Sewershed Surveillance Project.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, wastewater data has been a reliable predictor of the arrival and peaks of COVID variants.
With the recent winter weather days, the district extended its mask intervention through this week to allow time to better determine the impact of the downward trend once scholars and employees returned to our buildings.
Current sewershed reports indicate a continued decline in our community. Staffing and substitute fill rates indicate significant improvement this week. Student attendance has also dramatically improved.
With the continued downward trend and improvements in staffing and attendance, Columbia Public Schools will lift its current mask intervention and return to a masks encouraged status beginning Friday, February 11. Masks will still be required on school buses under federal order.
The safety of our scholars and employees continues to be our number one priority.
Thank you for your continued support and understanding as we work to balance mitigation with the importance of keeping our scholars safely learning in person.
Sincerely,
Brian Yearwood
Superintendent
Columbia Public Schools