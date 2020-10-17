Columbia Public Schools spokesperson Michelle Baumstark on Friday outlined the district's supplies and cleaning protocols in preparation for pre-K-fifth grade in-person classes Monday.
According to her email, the district has purchased:
- Hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies already distributed to buildings and individual classrooms.
- 30,000 disposable masks, 6,500 cloth masks, 1,500 face shields and 1,200 clear masks for the deaf and hard of hearing.
- 3,000 8-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer designated for each classroom with extra for nurses (a refill supply is also available).
CPS also has received 750 masks from the community and 80,000 masks, including 4,000 child-sized masks, from the State Emergency Management Agency, according to the email.
CPS also has doubled its budget for air filters, which will be inspected and changed more frequently, according to her email. The district also is considering the purchase of air purifiers to distribute "as needed," the email said.
All high-touch surfaces in the classroom and throughout the building will be continuously cleaned, according to the email.
CPS accepts donations including tissues, paper towels, wipes and hand sanitizer. The donations can be directed to the district’s Health Services Department, the email said.
The district is not accepting equipment donations, according to the email.