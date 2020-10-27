Students and employees in Columbia Public Schools who want to be tested for COVID-19 may do so under a rapid testing program newly available to schools and districts across Missouri.
“That's until the tests run out,” district spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said Tuesday.
The district is receiving more than 20,000 rapid test kits, produced by Abbott, a medical device and health care company, through Missouri's BinaxNOW Antigen Testing Program for K-12 Institutions. State officials started shipping thousands of the test kits Monday to almost 330 districts and schools that applied to participate, according to a release from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
The Columbia district will use drive-up testing, with tests for employees at the Aslin Administration Building and for students at designated locations, Baumstark said. No family members are eligible to receive these tests.
Tests are likely to start next week. The district will send information to families as soon as details are finalized.
The rapid tests, which can provide results in 15 minutes, are crucial in limiting community spread as younger students begin to return to in-person classes, state Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven said in the news release.
Elementary school students in Columbia started in-person classes four days a week Oct. 19. The Columbia School Board will meet Nov. 9 to vote on whether to, or when to, send middle and high school students back to school under the four-day model, a two-day model or continuation of all-virtual learning.
This week, the district added a student tab to its COVID-19 tracker. On Tuesday, it said there were 13 active cases among students and 193 quarantined, which means they were identified as having had close contact with someone who has the virus. All the active cases are elementary school students attending in-person classes, Baumstark said.
Columbia Independent School will also receive rapid test kits under the program, the school's marketing director, Kari Dowell, said. She said she expects them by next week, and they will be available to school faculty and staff and, with parental permission, students.
Information from the Diocese of Jefferson City about Columbia's Catholic schools was not immediately available later Tuesday afternoon.
The rapid test kits for participating K-12 schools are part of a shipment of 1.8 million tests coming to Missouri via the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The tests are for use by higher education institutions and long-term care facilities as well as K-12.
MU spokesperson Christian Basi said university officials have decided to decline the rapid test kits for now. MU has adequate ability to test using PCR tests, he said.
The Abbott tests “are not providing any advantage over what we're doing now,” Basi said. “We're turning (PCR tests) around quickly, and they have a very good reliability.”
Rapid tests are antigen tests so they are less sensitive and more likely to produce a false negative diagnosis of COVID-19, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. Molecular tests like the PCR tests have been called "the gold standard" of COVID-19 testing because they are more sensitive and thus more reliable.
Missourian reporter Hannah Gallant contributed to this article.