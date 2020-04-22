Seeing your friend’s face. Hearing a family member’s voice. Giving a simple nod to a stranger on the street.
All these actions help fill your social reward tank.
Keeping in touch with your friends and family, especially when you can see their faces, is one way to stay mentally healthy during social distancing guidelines in place due to COVID-19. Missourians have been using Zoom, Google Hangouts and other videoconferencing platforms for not just professional reasons but also to keep in touch with others outside their homes.
Steve Chang, assistant professor of psychology and of neuroscience at Yale University, said that when we talk to someone or see a face, our brains process the experience like a reward, similar to when we eat food or receive money. Our brains give us a vicarious award if we even just hear about a friend succeeding in something.
“Your social reward tank is depleted,” when you have few or no interactions with other people, Chang said.
Similar brain regions become active when we get a reward as when we interact with someone, Chang said. Because interactions have become sparse under social distancing guidelines, it “makes sense to have a higher desire to seek out this need.”
It’s almost like our bodies are trying to remain in a state of homeostasis, or balance. A lack of social interactions can put us off-kilter.
Larkellen Krehbiel owns Estate and Garage Sale Managers in Columbia. She learned how to use Zoom when a family member set up a virtual birthday party, and she’s been using it for personal and professional reasons ever since.
Krehbiel holds Bible studies, happy hours and small group conversations via Zoom. She meets her friends for coffee and lunch, but virtually.
She said she is more comfortable because she is in her own home, but it “doesn’t feel as intimate as sitting 2 feet apart over a coffee table.”
While the space between you and your friends may be farther than you’d like, Chang said that even seeing images of people is rewarding, which is why people choose to read magazines with celebrity faces in them.
MU junior Payton Kearns has been meeting with his friends via Zoom to hang out, have a few drinks or play online games together. He went home for spring break but decided to stay there with his parents and two younger brothers as he watched the pandemic grow worse every day.
He said the difference between going home for a break versus staying home during quarantine is that he doesn’t know when he’ll see his friends again, so he feels a greater need to reach out.
“It keeps me sane to see other people’s faces besides my parents’ and siblings’,” Kearns said.
Zoom isn’t the same as hanging out in the same room, Kearns said, but it provides a “false sense of normalcy, which is better than nothing.”
Conversations, and the facial expressions that come with them, even during a videoconference, are an important part of filling your social reward tank.
It is the reciprocity of a conversation, the back-and-forth, that our brains crave. Chang said that because humans are highly social animals, they begin to crave more interactions because their brains expect them. That could be why it seems like more people are giving you a nod or a wave as you pass them on the sidewalk.
Krehbiel said she has continued going on walks with her daughter and has noticed that more people are waving or saying hello as they pass each other while out and about.
Chang said missing out on social interactions can jeopardize your mental health. Mental health issues can worsen or develop if your social interaction scale tips off balance. Even artificial interaction such as Zooming, FaceTiming or even talking on the phone can reduce that possibility.
Although you won’t drop dead by spending a lot of time alone, Chang said “humans are not meant to survive without social interaction.”
“Our fundamental self would change so greatly if you’re isolated without any contact from others,” he said.
“The best thing we can do is reach out and have a conversation,” Chang said.
He advised people to check in with friends, especially if they are living alone during social distancing, to make sure everyone is getting their social reward tanks filled.