You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Crowd rallies to protest local businesses remaining closed

  • 0
  • 2 min to read
Crowd rallies to protest local businesses remaining closed
Harley Jamieson holds up a sign

Harley Jamieson holds up a sign at a protest to open Boone County on Thursday, at the Daniel Boone City Building. The state stay at home order was lifted May 4. However, Boone County has had more strict restrictions in place to prevent any further spread of COVID-19. 

 Samantha Waigand/Missourian

Around 75 people gathered in front of Daniel Boone City Building on Thursday to advocate for the city and businesses to reopen.

A crowd of 'open Boone County' protesters

A crowd of "open Boone County" protesters raised their hands when asked if their businesses had been affected by the government restrictions on business Thursday, at the Daniel Boone City building. Approximately 75 people gathered. 

People waved American flags and held signs reading, “Freedom over fear” and, “Wake up America.”

A few people in passing cars voiced disapproval as they drove past, but many more honked in agreement, eliciting cheers from the gathered crowd.

Leanna Clayton waves her American Flag

Leanna Clayton, 77, waves her American flag at a protest to open Boone County on Thursday at the Daniel Boone City Building. “I am fighting for (my great-grandkids) freedom,” Clayton said. “As adults we can make our own decisions.”  

This rally follows one that took place outside the Capitol in Jefferson City on April 21, in which over 100 people attended to protest Gov. Mike Parson’s “Stay Home Missouri” order, which expired May 3.

Opponents of stay-at-home orders have organized similar rallies across the country.

The Columbia rally comes soon after group of local business owners announced they are challenging the constitutionality of the April 30 health department order, which restricts many businesses in Columbia and Boone County from reopening. The business owners asked in a letter sent by an attorney to local officials that the city rescind the order and default to the state’s more lenient guidelines.

Paul Brugmann holds up a sign in protest

Paul Brugmann holds up a sign in protest of city restrictions on business Thursday, at the Daniel Boone City Building. Brugmann was laid off before the COVID-19 pandemic and now struggles to find a job. “There is so much harm that is going to be caused to our population,” Brugmann said. “It is crossing the line. Now that no one can hire, I am kind of dead in the water.” 

Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Director Stephanie Browning responded to their concerns — and the concerns of those asking to reopen the city — with her own statement about the virus.

“It is important to remember that COVID-19 continues to pose a public health threat in our community,” Browning said in an emailed statement. “Contributors to this include that it is spread from person to person; there is no vaccine for prevention; and those with underlying health conditions can have serious medical complications. The reopening of our economy is a gradual and deliberate process to ensure the public health of our community remains safe.”

David Silvey holds a Betsy Ross flag

David Silvey holds a Betsy Ross flag Thursday during a protest at Columbia City Hall. Silvey and other protesters believe city restrictions on businesses violate the Missouri Constitution. “It’s bad for our economy, it’s bad for our businesses, it’s wrong,” Silvey said.

An online petition calling for Browning to be fired began May 1 and currently has 77 signatures.

The rally was organized by Gary Nolan, host of “The Gary Nolan Show” on 93.9 The Eagle. Nolan said it should be up to businesses to decide if they will open or not.

“In their zeal to protect you from your own decisions, they’re destroying between 15% and 40% of the small businesses in this state, and this community up here in Columbia and Boone County is suffering mightily,” Gary Nolan said on his May 6 show.

Gary Nolan, radio show host

Gary Nolan, radio show host from The Eagle 93. 9, spoke during an "open Boone County" protest Thursday at the Daniel Boone City building. Nolan organized the protest to highlight the city government’s reach into private business. Nolan has been "America’s Voice of Liberty" for more than a decade, reaching millions with his message of individual liberty, personal responsibility and constitutionally-limited government.

Peggy Crabtree-Berry traveled 125 miles from near Warsaw to attend the rally.

“We want to stand by our constitutional rights,” Crabtree-Berry said.

She said life is relatively normal in Warsaw because their community is small and isolated but she hates seeing people in Columbia not being able to live their lives.

Peggy Crabtree hugs a fellow protester

Peggy Crabtree-Berry hugs a fellow protester Thursday at the Daniel Boone City Building. Crabtree-Berry drove to the protest from Warsaw where she is head of the Republican Committee. “We don’t do six feet,” Crabtree-Berry said.  
Justin S. carries an American flag at an Open-Boone County protest

Justin S. carries an American flag at a protest to open Boone County on Thursday, at the Daniel Boone City Building. “We need to support our community by giving them the opportunity to pay their bills,” Justin said. “We want our businesses open, we want our people to work, we want our rights to be respected.” 

Nolan held a microphone in front of the crowd and asked people to share what they do and how their jobs have been impacted by the closure.

Raymond Thebeau said he has Stage 4 cancer but wanted to be here with everyone to support them. Thebeau said he is not worried about contracting COVID-19 because he knows his time is limited.

“This is my way of speaking my mind,” Thebeau said.

Terra Harris leads a chant

Terra Harris leads a chant at a protest to open Boone County on Thursday, at the Daniel Boone City Building. Harris has not been able to attend Christian worship services since March. “I want our freedom restored,” Harris said. “Our ability to worship is being infringed and that is not okay.”

The rally lasted about 45 minutes and ended when Nolan spoke again to say he hopes the rally will inspire change.

“If this doesn’t work, we’re coming back,” Nolan said to end the rally.

Skylar Laird contributed reporting.

For more COVID-19 related news, see our section dedicated to COVID-19 updates.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Galen Bacharier is an assistant city editor at the Missourian. He has previously reported on state government and higher education. Reach him at galenbacharier@gmail.com or on Twitter @galenbacharier.

  • As senior editor of the Missourian, Fred Anklam manages general assignment reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.