As the University of Missouri System grapples with a potential revenue shortfall of $180 million as a result of COVID-19, challenges are expected in state funding, health care revenue and enrollment, its chief financial officer said Thursday.
The system is trying to “be prepared for a wide range of outcomes,” Ryan Rapp told a virtual meeting of the UM System Board of Curators.
“The path the university was going down has not changed through the crisis,” he said, “but it has accelerated greatly.”
Rapp said housing and dining refunds this semester cost the system about $30 million. Deferring elective procedures at MU Health Care is projected to lower revenue by $30 million to $35 million, he said.
However, the system will save about $30 million on travel and supplies, he said.
The fall enrollment situation could range from “severe to very severe,” Rapp said.
The best case scenario would be students returning to their campuses but in fewer numbers, he said. The worst case scenario would be courses staying online for the fall 2020 semester or the whole academic year.
UM System President and MU Interim Chancellor Mun Choi said the system plans to have in-person classes on all four campuses this fall. He based this on University of Washington projections of no new COVID-19 deaths after June 1.
“Now there may be some situations where students who are international students may not be able to arrive in time, because of visa issues,” Choi said. “So we are prepared for contingency of delivering some of our courses in addition to what we normally deliver through remote learning.”
Choi said the system is considering furloughs, layoffs and restructuring to cut down costs.
“We’re going to have coming in the next few weeks to few months more announcements about our plans, and we want to do this in a very thoughtful way working with the board,” Choi said.
NextGen:The board unanimously voted to increase the maximum amount of debt that the system can take out to fund the NextGen Precision Health Initiative from $121 million to $180 million.
UM officials have said the institute would largely be funded through private donations. They also hoped for significant state funding, the amount of which now is in question.
The institute will allow improving clinical care and products and devices to help Missourians and those beyond the state, Choi said.
“That’s what sustains the investment for NextGen,” Choi said. “That’s not going to change as a result of the crisis that we’re facing. In fact, we need to double down to say these things are more important now than ever before.”
Going remote: Matthew Gunkel, the system’s chief e-learning officer, said 50,000 students and 12,000 classes have moved to remote learning.
Surveys are underway to collect feedback on online learning, Gunkel said. Some difficulties have arisen for students and faculty around lack of internet connection and in the transition online of hands-on labs and clinical classes.
Health response: Jonathan Curtright, MU Health Care CEO, Stevan Whitt, chief medical officer at MU Health Care, and Mary Beck, chief nursing officer at MU Health Care presented its response to COVID-19. Measures include drive-thru testing and online screenings, making masks and involvement in state outreach and education.
As of Thursday, MU Health Care conducted 3,432 COVID-19 tests and found 93 positive patients, eight of whom were in the hospital at the time, Whitt said.
MU/UM leadership structure: Board chair Julia Brncic ended the public meeting with discussion of the leadership structure — namely, evaluating whether to combine the roles of UM president and MU chancellor. The board named UM System President Mun Choi the interim chancellor of MU with no current plans to search for a new chancellor March 26.
Many curators suggested assigning the Governance, Compensation and Human Resources Committee to create a “project plan” that would answer questions around restructuring leadership. Brncic delegated the task to committee curator Michael Williams.
UMKC admissions test: The board unanimously approved a test-optional admission program at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where students with a high school GPA of 2.75 or above would not need standardized tests for admission. Currently, the other three campuses in the system are not considering moving to test optional programs.