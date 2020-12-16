Editor’s Note: This is one in an occasional series about local businesses that have received microenterprise loans from the city of Columbia in response to the pandemic.
Christina Kelley had a problem.
Her business, Makes Scents, was hoping to reopen during the pandemic. But the custom perfumery is not a typical shop.
“We are a store focused on people actually breathing all of our products — it’s been difficult,” Kelley said.
Makes Scents has been in operation since 1972. Kelley started working there in 1990 and has owned it since 2006.
Now, instead of freely allowing customers to smell the scents offered, everything is a little more complicated. Each scent has to be placed on paper and carefully labelled. Social distancing measures and other COVID-19 precautions also exist inside the store.
She said the store has had to limit its hours and can only allow one related group of people into the building at a time.
Kelley said Makes Scents’ sales have been down dramatically since the pandemic hit but are getting a little better each month.
Where many businesses can transition to online only during a time like this, Makes Scents is a little different.
“There isn’t smell-a-vision yet, so you can’t smell things online,” Kelley said.
Customers can still order online for curbside pickup, delivery or nationwide shipping. “It was more catering to customers we already had who knew exactly what they wanted.”
Now, she said the business has added almost its entire inventory to the website.
Kelley said getting a $5,000 microenterprise loan from the city helped to make up for the loss of business in 2020.
She said the loan money went to retaining her staff during a time of reduced hours and reduced business. Makes Scents has four employees.
Makes Scents is one of 35 businesses to receive a forgivable loan from the Housing Programs Division of Columbia in October. The loan money had to be used to adjust from the impact of the pandemic, according to previous Missourian reporting.
Kelley said Makes Scents was closed for nearly two months this year as a result of COVID-19.
“We had to really wrap our heads around how we could allow people in the store because, again, people want to smell everything,” Kelley said.
She said at first the store was only open for curbside pickup, then by appointment only.
She said the store phased in its reopening to a few hours a day, a few days a week. It has now increased its hours to be open seven days a week for the holidays.
After Christmas, Makes Scents will return to being open six days a week.
Customers can visit makescentsonline.com for more information, or book an appointment via Facebook or phone at 445-1611.