Anyone who spent time at Willie's Pub and Pool, 1109 E. Broadway, or the Silverball arcade and pinball bar at 122 S. Ninth St. on the evening of June 26 may have been exposed to another customer with COVID-19.
The Health Department said the two establishments were too crowded and were not enforcing social distancing, which made it impossible for the department to identify all possible close contacts. The health alert also said multiple customers could have been infectious at that time.
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department asks that all potential contacts begin monitoring themselves for potential symptoms.
The health alert lists potential symptoms as:
- Fever or chills.
- Cough.
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.
- Fatigue.
- Muscle or body aches.
- Headache.
- New loss of taste or smell.
- Sore throat.
- Congestion or runny nose.
- Nausea or vomiting.
- Diarrhea.
Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms or who had close contact with a COVID-19 case should quarantine, according to the Health Department. Otherwise, the county has strongly recommended that people social distance and wear masks in public places.
The Health Department specified that it does not identify businesses where a possible COVID-19 exposure may have occurred unless the risk of exposure is high and contact tracing isn't possible.
On Thursday, Boone County reported a daily high of 39 new COVID-19 cases. The county has a 12.2% positivity rate for COVID-19 tests.