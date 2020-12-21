CVS Health has expanded its COVID-19 vaccination program for residents and staff of long-term care facilities into 12 states.
The drugstore chain said Monday it will add another 36 states next Monday. Missouri will be in the second wave of vaccines, which will start next week, according to a news release.
Columbia has a CVS pharmacy at 1400 Forum Blvd. It is affiliated with Schnucks supermarket.
Vaccinations began around the country last week, mostly for health care workers. CVS Health and rival Walgreens also started providing shots at some long-term care locations in Connecticut and Ohio, according to the Associated Press.
Both companies said they would expand their programs in 12 states starting this week. CVS Health said Monday that those states include Florida, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Nevada, New Hampshire, New York, Oklahoma, Oregon and Vermont.
Woonsocket, Rhode Island-based CVS Health plans to make three visits to each site in order to give residents and staff their initial shoot and then a booster. The company said it expects that most residents will be fully vaccinated three to four weeks after the initial visit and it will complete its program in about three months.
COVID-19 vaccines will eventually be offered at all CVS pharmacy locations throughout the country, subject to product availability and population priorities, which will be determined by states.
Vaccines in a retail setting will be given by appointment. Check the schedule on CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app. There will also be a dedicated 800 number for people without online access.