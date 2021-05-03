Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services recorded two new COVID-19 cases Monday, according to a tweet, bringing the total active number in the county to 64.
This is a significant decline in active daily cases from the past two weeks. Last Monday, Boone County had 106 active cases, marking the third week in a row the total hovered around 100.
The number of deaths because of COVID-19 remained at 86. The last death was recorded April 22.
Hospitals in Boone County were in the green status zone Monday, which means they were operating within licensed bed capacity and were accepting patient transfers. There were 13 total inpatients positive with COVID-19 in Boone County hospitals. Of those, there was one patient in the ICU and one on a ventilator.
MU Health Care had eight inpatients positive with COVID-19 and 43 pending test results.
Truman Veterans’ Hospital had one veteran inpatient with COVID-19, spokesperson Jeffrey Hoelscher said Monday.
MU reported eight active student cases and zero staff cases Monday, showing a steady decline since the beginning of April.
The Health Department continues to push vaccine rollout and appointments. In Boone County, 44.3% of residents have received a COVID-19 vaccine and 32.4% have received all doses, according to the Missouri COVID-19 Dashboard. Both percentages are the highest in the state.
MU Health Care will hold another vaccine event from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 14 at the Walsworth Family Columns Club at Faurot Field.
The Health Department has appointments available between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. this week at the Columbia Mall.
The Health Department will also hold walk-in vaccine clinics this week in Sturgeon, Harrisburg and Hallsville.