The number of new daily cases of COVID-19 in Boone County has fallen over the past week.
According to a tweet from Columbia/Boone County Public Health & Human Services, there were only 10 new active cases Monday. A week ago, on Feb. 1, the department reported 28. On Jan. 25, it reported 46.
The five-day average also decreased. The average was 39 Monday, compared with 52 a week before.
There were 359 active cases in Boone County on Monday night.
No deaths from COVID-19 have been reported since last Monday, leaving the total number in Boone County at 71.
The hospital capacity status was green Monday, which means hospitals were operating within licensed bed capacity and accepting patient transfers.
There were 59 total inpatients in Boone County hospitals, 20 of whom were Boone Country residents. Of the total inpatients, 18 were in the ICU and 12 were on ventilators.
MU Health Care reported having 16 inpatients who had tested positive for COVID-19 and 41 inpatients pending test results.
MU reported 11 new student active cases over the weekend, bringing the total number to 30. Student cases were also trending down. There were 43 active student cases Feb. 1 and 64 on Jan 25.
Truman Veterans’ Hospital did not respond to a request for its number of positive inpatients.