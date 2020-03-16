Daniel Boone Regional Library announced an indefinite closure beginning Tuesday due to public health concerns, according to a news release.
The library is closing all its facilities and services, the release said. During this period, due dates will be extended, holds will be suspended and book drops will be locked. All bookmobile stops are suspended until further notice.
The library system includes several individual libraries — Columbia Public Library, Southern Boone County Public Library, Holts Summit Public Library and Callaway County Public Library.
The release noted that county residents can use the library's digital branch to check out e-books, audiobooks, music, TV shows, movies and refer to other online resources for adults and children.