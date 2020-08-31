In response to COVID-19, the Daniel Boone Regional Library has decided to make most of its 2020 One Read events virtual as a safety measure.
One Read, which began in 2002, is a yearly program that encourages community members to read a single book and participate in discussions, events and activities. This year’s events are all based around the title .columbiamissourian.com/tncms/asset/editorial/e161df38-9951-11ea-bb42-b314fe025157">”A Gentleman in Moscow” by Amor Towles. In order to minimize the risk of anyone being infected, steps are being taken to make as many of the events virtual.
Fortunately, this process was not as difficult as it could have been, thanks largely to planning well in advance. Mitzi St. John, public relations manager for the Daniel Boone Regional Library, said discussions on how to handle the event during COVID-19 began in the spring.
“I think it’s been a smooth transition, largely because we took all our library programming online,” St. John explained. She said the decision to make all of the programming available virtually helped prepare them for doing the same for One Read.
According to a schedule listed on the website, only one event will be in-person: A free screening of “Russian Ark” directed by Alexander Sokurov on Sept. 14 done in partnership with Ragtime Cinema, followed by a discussion panel. The event will comply with social distancing requirements by making only a limited number of seats available, offering a free streaming option for the film, recording the discussion panel and posting it online for anyone who would rather stay at home.
Despite the complications from COVID-19, the people organizing One Read are trying to keep a positive outlook, suggesting there may be some benefits to having a mostly virtual program despite the unfortunate circumstances behind it.
“Hosting events virtually means that we can have an even broader community discussion on various topics since people from anywhere can participate,” Lauren Williams, One Read co-chair, wrote in a news release. “It will be a first for many of our patrons in Boone and Callaway Counties to come together to share their thoughts.” .
One Read’s full schedule can be found on the event’s website, www.oneread.dbrl.org.