Daniel Boone Regional Library is temporarily suspending all programming, events, tax aide, meeting room use, bookmobile stops and outreach visits for the foreseeable future at all its libraries, including the Columbia Public Library. 

The staff is following the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other health agencies to help slow the spread of COVID-19, according to a statement from Margaret Conroy, executive director of the library system.

The suspension is effective immediately. 

All library locations in the Daniel Boone system will remain open for regular hours, and online resources will available 24/7. In-branch services like passport applications and use of study rooms will stay available, according to the release. 

  • Assistant City Editor. I am a senior studying data journalism. Contact me at kaleighfeldkamp@mail.missouri.edu, or 574-850-0257.

