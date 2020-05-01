All Daniel Boone Regional Library facilities are keeping their doors closed while the library system constructs a plan for reopening.
Dates have not been set, but the facilities will reopen in phases no later than June 1, according to a message issued by Library Director Margaret Conroy.
While occupancy limits may still be in force after June 1, the organization is working to determine how visitors can safely enter their buildings while social distancing, the message said.
Until then, facilities are hoping to open book drops and begin curbside pickup of holds in mid-May. Until book drops reopen, patrons are being asked to keep checked-out items at home, according to the message.
Due dates on physical items that have already been checked out have been extended until June 30, and holds placed prior to March 17 can be picked up upon reopening, according to the message.
While the libraries are closed, new holds and interlibrary loan requests are prohibited for physical items but patrons can continue to place holds on eBooks and audiobooks. The library staff has also increased its holding of eBooks and digital audiobooks in response to the libraries' closing, according to the message.
The number of items that a patron can renew has been increased from three to five, and the maximum number of monthly checkouts on streaming platform Hoopla has been increased from 10 to 15. Through Hoopla, patrons have access to movies, TV shows, music albums, eBooks, audiobooks and comics.
Hoopla has also issued Bonus Borrows, which is a collection of more than 1,000 downloadable top titles available for library card holders, according to Hoopla's website. These do not count towards the monthly checkout limit, according to the message.
In addition, the maximum number of monthly checkouts from Kanopy, a film and documentary streaming service available to patrons, has been increased from six to nine, according to the message. The daily limits for the music streaming platform Freegal have been temporarily removed to give patrons access to unlimited music streaming.
Automatic expirations on library cards will be postponed to allow patrons access to online services, according to the message.
The Columbia Public Library's free Wi-Fi is still available to patrons parked in the library's south parking lot.
For more information and updates about the pandemic, visit Daniel Boone Regional Library's COVID-19 topic guide.