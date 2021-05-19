The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services announced by tweet Wednesday morning that an additional 25 COVID-19 deaths have been recorded.
The deaths were found on multiple systems through data reconciliation.
The new data brings the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 116 in Boone County. This number will be updated on the county's information hub Wednesday afternoon.
To be counted as a COVID-19 death, COVID-19 must be one of the contributing factors on a person's death certificate, the tweet said.
The Health Department noted in the tweet that the deaths were confirmed by PCR and antigen tests. The ages of the deceased ranged from 50 to 80-plus, with most older than 80.