The COVID-19 positivity rate posted on Boone County's COVID-19 Information Hub has not been updated so far this month.
The two-week delay is the result of one of the testing labs in Boone County having difficulty electronically transmitting its negative test results to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, according to the county Health Department's Facebook. Normally, the negative data is then transmitted back to local health departments to calculate the positivity rate.
According to the Boone County Information Hub, the last weekly positivity rate was 44.6%, posted Aug. 28. That was a 373% increase from the beginning of August.
A note at the top of the dashboard says, "We are working with the Missouri Department Health and Senior Services to resolve an issue with not receiving all data."
The huge increase in the positivity rate has been linked to the return of students to Columbia and a spike of cases in the 18-22 age group. In contrast to August's soaring numbers, the average positivity rate of four dates in July was 9.2%.
This week at MU, there's been a bit of a turnaround. The active case number has gone down each day since Wednesday, with 96 students recovering from COVID-19, according to Christian Basi, director of the MU News Bureau.
Stephanie Browning, director of Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, explained the situation with the missing positivity rate at a City Council meeting Tuesday night: "We actually have not calculated the positivity rate for this last week because we've learned that there have been some reporting errors from one of the labs to the state."
Scott Clardy, assistant director of the Health Department, said a lab sent a file in an incompatible format to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The data couldn't be integrated into the state's system.
"The state is working on converting records so they can be used in their data system," Clardy said. He said that process was under way Friday afternoon.
The Columbia/Boone County Health Department became aware of the issue on Sept. 3, but Browning said the issue could go back "a couple of weeks."
Of the positivity rates currently posted on the Boone County dashboard, Clardy said: "It is possible that some previously reported rates would need to be recalculated."
"We're not going to report anything until we know those numbers are going to be right," Browning said.
The positivity rate is a key figure in understanding COVID-19 spread in a community. It informs health officials if there is sufficient testing, and also how widespread cases may be. A high positivity rate can indicate there are more cases in a community than are being captured by testing.
In May, the World Health Organization advised that the positivity rate should be below 5% for two weeks before a community should consider loosening restrictions.
At a Board of Health meeting on Thursday night, Clardy said the department is looking at extending the orders in place through the middle of October. The department of health is also working on text notifications to people with positive cases, rather than phone calls.
The Missouri Hospital Association maintains a statewide COVID-19 dashboard, with data points for individual regions and counties. Their information is also sourced from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and shows a 42.6% positivity rate for Sept. 2 through Sept. 9. This is the same source for data that the Boone County dashboard uses, so the hospital association's numbers are no more up to date in terms of accuracy.