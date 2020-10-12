The Internal Revenue Service has extended the deadline by five weeks for those who do not file income tax returns to apply for Economic Impact Payments as part of the federal COVID-19 relief effort.
The deadline now is Nov. 21. The application period was originally scheduled to expire Thursday.
The previous deadline remains for taxpayers who requested an extension to file their 2019 tax return.
The non-filers tool is available to help those who have little to no income, typically below $24,400 for married couples and $12,200 for unclaimed singles, including those experiencing homelessness.
“Time is running out for those who don’t normally file a tax return to get their payments,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a news release. “Registration is quick and easy, and we urge everyone to share this information to reach as many people before the deadline.”