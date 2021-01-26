MU Health Care announced Tuesday that it will be shortening the hours for its drive-thru COVID-19 test center by one hour each day.
Starting Wednesday, the center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday. According to a tweet Tuesday, MU Health Care made this decision after seeing a consistent decline in the demand for COVID-19 tests.
There are 613 cases of COVID-19 in Boone County, according to the COVID-19 Information Hub.
