MU Health Care announced Tuesday that it will be shortening the hours for its drive-thru COVID-19 test center by one hour each day. 

Starting Wednesday, the center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday. According to a tweet Tuesday, MU Health Care made this decision after seeing a consistent decline in the demand for COVID-19 tests. 

There are 613 cases of COVID-19 in Boone County, according to the COVID-19 Information Hub. 

  • Molly Hart is an assistant city editor at the Missourian. She has previously reported on state government. She can be reached at mhart@mail.missouri.edu.

