Love Coffee is asking for help.
The local coffee shop posted a message on its Facebook page Friday, explaining the financial problems it has faced recently and how it is at risk of having to close its doors.
The company did not qualify for the Payroll Protection Program, created by the U.S. Small Business Administration, which helps small businesses maintain workers’ payroll in light of struggles faced because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It has asked the community for support by purchasing products it offers at its location on the Business Loop or online. It is also accepting donations online.
On Saturday, the shop posted to say it had received generous support from the community and there was a line outside the door that day.
Since opening, Love Coffee has remained committed to helping people with disabilities find work.