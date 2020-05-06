As the deadline to pass the state budget fast approaches, members of the Missouri House of Representatives refused to adopt the Senate’s appropriation plan Wednesday, in large part because of a disagreement over reliance on hoped-for federal COVID-19 relief money.
“What the Senate has done to the budget is smoke and mirrors,” Rep. Kip Kendrick, D-Columbia, said.
Some House members are concerned that the Senate version of the budget includes federal money that hasn’t been provided and is not guaranteed.
For example, the Senate restored a cut made to higher education by the House, but that money will only exist if federal officials decide to extend an existing pandemic-related policy.
According to Kendrick, who serves on the House Budget Committee, besides the Senate’s budget not being balanced, its budget also sends a message to the citizens of Missouri that paints too rosy a picture.
“What we are doing right now is making promises that we know in this current time we cannot uphold,” he said. “We are telling all these entities, ‘You know what, we are going to pass a budget and everything is going to be fine,’ and they are going to make decisions based on that.”
Kendrick, along with other Democratic lawmakers, urged the body not to rush to pass the budget by the constitutional deadline Friday because of the financial uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“If one thing is clear, it’s that we don’t know what our budget should look like right now,” Rep. Peter Merideth, D-St. Louis, said. “Wouldn’t the responsible thing to do, in this position, be to wait as long as we can until we have a little bit more confidence in what we are doing?”
While many Democratic representative wanted to wait to finish the budget until a potential special session in June when more information could be available, Republican lawmakers said it will make no difference and the body should pass the budget as soon as possible, as is their constitutional duty.
“I don’t think one month is going to make a difference on guessing (what state revenue will be), do you?” Rep. Shane Roden, R-Cedar Hill, said.
House Budget Chair Rep. Cody Smith, R-Carthage, is pushing to get the budget done by the deadline, even though he admitted that waiting could provide the body with more information.
“It’s hard to say things have changed so drastically so quickly, it’s hard to say how fast the economy may rebound, how quickly revenue may turn around,” Smith said. “Generally speaking, the longer you go, the more information you have, but you also have your obligations, like your obligation to uphold your constitutional oath.”