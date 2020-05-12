The Missouri State Board of Education unanimously approved an exemption that would allow school districts to start the 2020–21 school year early. The exemption was approved at its monthly meeting, which was livestreamed Tuesday morning.
The current state statute prohibits start dates earlier than 14 days before the first Monday in September. Missouri Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven will grant exemptions, for which local school districts must apply, on a case-by-case basis.
Vandeven referenced worries about students being out of school for an extended period of time. She said all districts in Missouri were closed by March 19, and districts may want to start the 2020–21 school year early to get students back in classrooms and avoid losses in learning.
Additionally, board members emphasized the need to give school districts flexibility in light of COVID-19. They said starting the school year early could give districts flexibility if in-person instruction needs to be canceled at a later date.
The board gave stipulations for the exemptions:
- The school district must receive community input through a public hearing before the exemption request is made.
- The district must provide a strong instructional purpose in starting the school year early.
- The request must be made with the purpose of minimizing transmission of COVID-19.
This exemption only applies to the 2020–21 school year.
The Columbia School Board set Aug. 25 as the start date for next school year at a board meeting last November. Attempts to reach the district about whether it would apply for the exemption were unsuccessful at the time of publication.