Columbia Parks and Recreation will reopen the Douglass Family Aquatic Center on Wednesday with social distancing guidelines and capacity restrictions.
Douglass joins Albert-Oakland Family Aquatic Center as the second and the last city-managed outdoor pool to open this summer.
Due to a lifeguard staffing shortage, no other outdoor city pools will open this year, including Lake of the Woods Pool and Little Mates Cove at Twin Lakes Recreation Area, according to a city news release.
The pool will be open Tuesdays through Sundays for two sessions. The first will be from noon to 2 p.m., and the second will be from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. A 30-minute close between sessions will allow staff to sanitize and clean surfaces, the release said.
To allow others the opportunity to swim, all patrons will be asked to leave the facility at the end of their session. The pool will be closed on Mondays for deep cleaning, according to the news release.
Visitors will be asked to pay an entry fee per session. The price is $1.25 for those ages 2 and older and free for those under the age of 2.
A 10-visit pass book is available for $11.50, and a 20-visit pass book is available for $23. Pass books expire at the end of this pool season.
All amenities except pool and deck furniture will be available. Pool visitors are encouraged to bring their own chairs, and concessions will be available for purchase.