Downtown's Saturday vibe begins to return

The sounds of twangy slide guitar and saxophone mixed together through the speakers of Rose Park on Saturday evening in the purest form that hadn’t been heard since March — live.
The sound of music by The Daves carrying from the outdoor venue wafted over sections of downtown, bringing with it a sense that some sort of normal is returning.
That feeling echoed at Ragtag Cinema, where some customers had purchased tickets for the 7:30 p.m. showing of “Do the Right Thing.” Families strolled by the cinema after eating dinner nearby to see what was on the playbill, signaling another step forward in the return of downtown.
Rose Music Hall reopened Rose Park for Happy Hour concerts Friday and Saturday, the first for the venue since closing due to the pandemic.
The occasional raindrop falling into the Snappers and White Claws of those listening to The Daves’ set Saturday did not dampen their enthusiasm.
Some 50 people relaxed in lawn chairs, blankets or stood in the cool summer night breeze. The Daves playing blended into the normalcy of the crowd, as if they had been seeing shows all along, yet to a significantly smaller gathering.
In the adult-only audience, Tom and Ruth Ann Pickett sat in lawn chairs together for the second night in a row. The older couple has been attending shows at Rose for 20 years. Ruth Ann Pickett explained their eagerness to return to the live music audience because of great trust in the Rose management and their COVID-19 safety rules.
“It’s all about live music,” she said. “A month ago, I would have still felt comfortable because they knew how to do it.”
Manager Mike Nolan said the staff encourages attendees to wear masks, but they are not required for entry. He observed that over the two nights a handful of people wore masks and that most socially distanced.
“We’re asking everyone to be as safe as possible within their level of comfort,” Nolan said. “I think we’re a staple of live music in town, and with us being closed for three months, it was a breath of fresh air for people to hear some tunes flowing through the air.”
While there were plenty of open spaces on the park grounds, those there walked across the grass with second rounds of drinks, conversed amongst groups and sat back to watch the band play.
Columbia resident Alyce Turner danced by herself near the stage, as most of the crowd was not wearing masks.
“I’m so disappointed that so few people are wearing masks,” Alyce Turner said. “My blood type is high risk and I am 70 years old, but I love live music.”
“It shouldn’t just be us over 60 using precautions,” she added. “It makes me sad that I can’t even listen to live music now.”
The Daves bassist Alan Loshbaugh said he has been hesitant to get out of the house since the pandemic. When Rose sent him the list of precautions and rules, he said the group agreed it was well done and they agreed to perform.
“It’s a combination of exciting and a little bit worrisome,” Loshbaugh said. “The management here has done a really good job separating people, and with the stage being far away from people I feel pretty safe as a musician.”
On the second weekend since Ragtag Cinema reopened to the public, it was “not looking quite as busy as last weekend,” said Bernie McDonald, who was manning the box office.
Inside, customers are seated with social distancing guidelines, which is staying six feet away from others, he explained.
The capacity of Ragtag’s larger theater is now 35 seats, 25% of what it used to be before the COVID-19. The smaller one, set aside for private groups exclusively, holds up to 20 people.
All staff are required to wear masks, and the theaters are being thoroughly sanitized between shows, according to the Ragtag Cinema website.
Customers are urged to wear a mask, which is offered for free beside the box office.
The Polniak family said they were walking down the street after having dinner to check if Ragtag Cinema was open. Jennifer Polniak said she is optimistic that Columbia will come back.
“As long as people are staying safe, then it can only get better,” Madison Polniak said. “Most stores downtown have a pretty good foot in the ground and they’re pretty stable.”
Kelly Davis and Michaela Flores, who booked the movie “Do the Right Thing,” both accepted the cinema’s health guidelines of social distancing and wearing masks.
“Whatever safe is I am okay with,” Flores said.
A frequent visitor to Ragtag Cinema before the pandemic, Grace Sanders came with her friend for the “Do the Right Thing” showing and said she is excited about having Ragtag back. Wearing masks during a movie is comfortable to her, she said.
At Uprise Bakery, next to Ragtag Cinema, Nancy Holliday came to have what she called the best grilled cheese in the world. Holliday said she keeps 6 feet away from people but does not wear a mask.
Later Saturday night, the same sort of normalcy could be felt on the streets, yet again in smaller numbers.
Employees smoked outside of restaurants, couples maneuvered sidewalks hand-in-hand and groups of college students were found at home at the likes of Silverball, Campus Bar & Grill and Nash Vegas.
Among the mask-less crowd waiting outside of Nash Vegas on Broadway near 11 p.m., students Drew Leseure and Jackson Landrey stood with other younger people because they don’t currently live with older people more at risk for COVID.
“I was scared at the beginning,” Landrey said. “I had no idea what it was, but it turns out to be something lesser than the flu.”
“I think it all comes down to strength of your immune system,” he said. “But if the bars are open, I’m coming.”
“The number of people at bars is what is not normal,” Leseure said. “There is a limit, only 80 people could be in Nash Vegas.”
“It could be way more packed but considering that they aren’t allowing people into places it’s just not gonna be the same,” he said.
The weeks ahead will test that sentiment. Boone County Health Department limits on occupancy of businesses like restaurants and bars are being lifted Tuesday.