'Easter isn't canceled': Christians celebrate Holy Week without being together

When Sarah Canoy's two kids wake up on Easter Sunday, they won't be getting dressed to go to church.
Instead, they'll watch Mass at home on a livestream.
"It's such a strange feeling," Canoy said. "Everything that you've done every year — it's no longer going to happen that way."
Easter Sunday, the day Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus, is recognized by more than 2 billion believers globally. Christians in Columbia observed Holy Week from home, and they will do the same for Easter.
Faith remains a source of strength and comfort amid the uncertainty. Even though this year's celebrations will look different, churches across Columbia agree: The meaning of Easter stays the same.
"Easter isn’t canceled. Holy Week isn’t canceled," said Deacon Chris Baker, who teaches religion at Our Lady of Lourdes Interparish School. "We couldn’t cancel Easter if we tried."
Everything to stay connected
Blake Cohea, Forum Christian Church sports minister, said his church has been doing everything it can to stay connected during social distancing.
"We're not an organization. We're not a building," Cohea said. "We are a people that are powered by the spirit of God."
This has meant video chats with congregants and digital services, which many churches have adopted. Ebenezer Baptist Church in Fulton hosts "parking lot church," similar to a drive-in movie but without the big screen.
First Presbyterian Church has sent postcards and made phone calls. The Crossing has ramped up its digital presence, posting Easter devotionals and music worship regularly on Facebook. Calvary Episcopal Church has hosted online Bible studies and evening prayers. Many weekly newsletters have become daily updates.
The Rev. Fred Leist, pastor of Missouri United Methodist Church, called Holy Week "a strange and disorienting week for me as a pastor." He said he has continued pastoral care online and tried to maintain a routine, which includes wearing worship attire and featuring familiar musicians in his church's recorded messages.
"We also took Easter lilies and positioned them in the rear of the shot," Leist said. "We try to include all the familiar elements that they would have seen had they been able to come in person."
'Nonresistant, lighthearted sense of adventure'
Pastors and ministers noted creativity and resilience in their congregants. People have responded well, said Keith Simon, a pastor at The Crossing.
"There's a wonderful, nonresistant, lighthearted sense of adventure coming from the parish," the Rev. Dr. Valori Mulvey Sherer, interim rector of Calvary Episcopal, said. "That's what I keep getting." Sherer said she is checking in on people who feel uncomfortable.
The Rev. Michael Hibbard of Ebenezer Baptist said the leadership of his church has been "so creative and responsive to this crisis. They have come through this with such positive attitudes."
"Even though we observe social distancing, I'm finding the response of my parishes is quite extraordinary," said Bishop Shawn McKnight of the Diocese of Jefferson City.
Many said faith was getting them through the pandemic. Canoy said she's found hope and strength by connecting with other strong Christians and tapping into her faith.
"I think I'd fall apart without it at this point," she said.
Susan Ashton, whose family of seven attends The Crossing, said she's found her faith to be really encouraging during this time.
"Our faith throughout this — and throughout many times in our lives — has been what's gotten us through," Ashton said.
Jami Hentges and her family pray before bed and participate in Mass online. Hentges' husband, Mike, cut a path through their property and posted the 14 stations of the cross, which mark moments on Jesus' path to being crucified.
Two of Ashton's children are home from college, and she said it was nice to worship together as a family. Hentges said she was thankful the pace of life has slowed.
The idea of coming back together provides hope.
"I hope that when we get back those things that we've had to do without, that we'll cherish them more," the Rev. Marvin Lindsay of First Presbyterian said.
"Sometimes during Mass, when I'm watching it online, I daydream about when we're all back together and how joyful that's going to be," Hentges said.
'A sense of mourning'
The cancellation of in-person services has meant traditions look different this year. Before in-person services were canceled, Canoy was going to join the Catholic Church at Saturday's Easter Vigil Mass. She was one of 31 people participating in the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults program at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
"Right when you're really bonding with these people and supporting each other, then you lose that sense of community that you were working so hard to obtain," she said.
Canoy, who started the program in September, said she felt "a sense of mourning" at the cancellation, comparing it to finding out there's no Christmas.
"I can’t begin to imagine the folks who have invested their time, their faith, their emotion in preparing to enter the church at Easter, and to not have that happen," Baker said. "If folks take any comfort, God knows what is in your heart. ... The pause button’s been hit but not for God."
Another tradition was Palm Sunday, which was last Sunday. Many churches typically give out palms at their services as a physical symbol of Jesus' entrance into Jerusalem before his death.
ABOVE: Marty Rumbaugh reads her Bible along to the sermon on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Fulton. She lives 15 miles from the church, but her usual place of worship is closed.
Calvary Episcopal blessed the palms and put them outside the back door the Saturday before online Palm Sunday services.
"We were all very careful about gloves and all of that stuff," Sherer said.
Ashton got extra palms from her mother-in-law, who attends Calvary Episcopal. Ashton put them on her front porch for anyone to take.
"The symbolism is that his followers waved the palm branches as he was coming in to be crucified," Ashton said. "That's what it symbolizes to me, is remembering the sacrifice that he gave."
'Easter has a real impact'
Even though the pandemic means this Easter will be unlike others, ministers found some meaning in the timing.
"This is the holiest season of the year for us Christians," McKnight said. "But it’s also poignant in that as we prepare for Holy Week and we meditate and reflect upon the Passion and the suffering of Jesus Christ and his crucifixion, that in many ways, we are going through that as a global society."
Cohea, at Forum Christian, called this a perfect scenario to celebrate "the most hope-filled event in the history of the world."
"Easter is a celebration of the reality that through the power of Christ, we can overcome death and brokenness and hopelessness," Cohea said. "Man, what an awesome opportunity to reignite the passion for people to recognize the significance of the Resurrection and the reality that Easter has a real impact."
