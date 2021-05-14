The day before Lauri Gomez received the first COVID-19 shot, her boyfriend sent her a link to an interview. It was a recorded talk by a “medical professional” spreading vaccine misinformation.
“I googled the person, and it was a woman who said vaccines cause autism and stuff,” said Gomez, who is pursuing a master’s degree in special education at MU. She closed the link immediately and told her boyfriend she would still be getting the vaccine.
For her, anti-vaccine sentiments are especially painful. In her native Paraguay, where her family lives, the vaccine is scarce.
“The situation there is very depressing,” Gomez said. “People can’t even talk about COVID anymore because they’re so sick of it.”
Paraguay received its first shipment of the AstraZeneca vaccine in late March. The country had 297,789 active cases May 7. In the total population of about 7 million people, only 158,960 doses have been administered so far. The CDC discourages even vaccinated people from traveling to the country.
Gomez, 27, is one of many international residents in Columbia who are eligible for the vaccine. Since April 9, all adults in Missouri can get vaccinated.
“I didn’t even ask (at first) because I assumed it wouldn’t be my turn yet,” Gomez said. She was sure Americans would be first in line to get vaccinated.
And yet, the sentiment of her American boyfriend made clear to her that despite easy access, many Americans were still hesitant.
Each month, 1.2 million U.S. residents in the Facebook Active User Base complete the national COVID-19 survey. Of 732,308 working-age participants, 22% were vaccine-hesitant in March. That’s down from the 27.5% recorded in January but still significant.
The majority of vaccine-hesitant participants cited concerns about side effects. More than a third said they did not need the vaccine and mistrusted the government, while some said they didn’t like vaccines in general.
Gomez said she had heard both the pseudo-scientific and political arguments against the vaccine. Apart from being unethical in her opinion, the arguments also sadden her.
“They don’t know what it is like to not have the opportunity at all,” Gomez said. “And that’s why they have this privilege of saying ‘no.’ Because where I come from, you usually don’t have a choice.”
Tâmila Freitas experienced the lack of choice and harshness of the real world firsthand. Since the outbreak of the virus in Brazil, Freitas, 32, has lost six people dear to her heart, including her 35-year-old brother, who died in January.
“He believed that the virus was not real and people were exaggerating,” Freitas said, adding that her brother was a champion in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and had a healthy lifestyle. “Ironically, he ended up getting it and he didn’t make it.”
Freitas has been in Columbia for almost three years and could not travel home to see her family. She’s trying her best to stay in touch with her parents and two brothers, while also balancing her social life and coursework for two master’s degrees in music.
“It’s been tough,” Freitas admitted. “But I am prioritizing talking to them.”
Given the chance, Freitas did not hesitate to get vaccinated. Her family members, who are still waiting for their shots, were happy for her.
“I just hope they give it (to Brazilians),” Freitas said about the situation in her country. “For me, the vaccine is a sign of hope, at least.”
Seeing unmasked people and frequent parties in Columbia has struck her as a bit crazy.
“There are people who are still carrying the virus,” Freitas said. “I just know that I lost my brother to this virus and, you know, I wish it didn’t.”
Like Gomez and Freitas, MU graduate student Teja Teppala, who is from India, felt relief that he was able to get vaccinated. But at the same time, it created discomfiture for him.
“I don’t know how to express it. ... I felt so bad that my parents back home couldn’t get it,” he said.
India is experiencing a devastating second wave of the virus, overwhelming hospitals and crematoriums. An estimated 350,000 people are testing positive daily, and the death toll so far of 300,000 is widely believed to be far from the true number of deaths. A recent health briefing put the likely number of deaths by Aug. 1 at 665,000 with the worse-case scenario closer to 729,000.
With the death toll rising daily, Teppala said his feelings of helplessness and worry never go away.
Teppala’s father, a doctor on the front line, has been vaccinated. His mother, who has an underlying health condition, is still waiting her turn.
His parents told him they were relieved he would have “some protection at least for some time.”
Such assurance did not come instantly to Iuliia Alieva’s mother. At first, she did not believe her daughter when Iuliia said she wasn’t experiencing side effects.
“She still calls me every day,” Alieva, a doctoral candidate in MU’s School of Journalism said with a laugh. “She’s like, ‘Oh, are you sure that you feel good? Are you sure?’”
Alieva was not surprised. In Russia, people find it hard to trust the government and the Russian-made Sputnik vaccine. So it’s only natural that her mother is “expecting something” and needed assurances of her daughter’s wellbeing.
“I am trying to persuade her to get the vaccine,” Alieva said. She’s worried about her mother, who suspects she had COVID-19 earlier this year because she briefly lost her sense of smell and taste. Despite the symptoms, she didn’t get tested.
Alieva has been more surprised by the vaccine hesitancy or distrust she has observed in her adopted home of Columbia. One conversation about it took place as she was waiting in line to be vaccinated.
A man who was waiting to receive his shot could not believe Alieva and her husband, two foreigners, were getting vaccinated willingly.
“He asked if it was a job requirement,” Alieva said. “ I guess in his circle, he said he had a lot of ‘anti-vaxxers.’”
The man told Alieva he had changed his mind about vaccines after a member of his family died from the virus.
“For us, it was easy,” Alieva said about her decision to get vaccinated. “Because, why not?”
Even after getting her second shot recently, she hasn’t stopped wearing a mask and maintaining a safe distance. The measures are advised by health experts because a person who gets a two-shot vaccination isn’t fully protected until two weeks have passed since the second shot.
Still, her heart felt lighter.
“I feel relief,” Alieva said about the moment she received the full dose of the Pfizer vaccine. “Yes, I guess that would be the right word.”
For Sofia Sanchez Salcedo, originally from Buenos Aires, Argentina, relief was mixed with “a bit of sadness.” Sanchez, 28, a paralegal who lives in Columbia, is the only member of her family in the U.S. Back home, only her sister, who is a doctor, and two grandmothers are vaccinated. The rest of the extended family is still waiting for eligibility for the Sputnik 5 vaccine.
Argentina has been slow in vaccination and confirmed the first cases of the new, more contagious variants from India and South Africa on May 10, Reuters reported.
Despite her family’s support, Sanchez didn’t feel fully at ease.
“They have never expressed any sadness or jealousy, anything like that,” she said. “But when you’re close to someone, you can tell what’s going on.” She said she just wants more vaccines available in Argentina.
Unlike Gomez or Alieva, Sanchez did not get surprised looks when she got vaccinated. But she said she had encountered “all sorts of terrible things online.” Still, she was unfazed.
“Immigrants are part of the American population,” Sanchez concluded. “And if you want to reach herd immunity, you have to vaccinate everybody who is in the territory, no matter what their nationality or their origin is.”