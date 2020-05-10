One employee at the Neighborhoods by TigerPlace, an Americare senior rehabilitation and nursing facility off U.S. 63, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Sunday news release from Americare Senior Living.
The employee last worked at the facility May 4. At that time, the employee displayed no signs or symptoms for the virus. On May 5, the employee called to tell management the employee was being tested for COVID-19 after someone in the home tested positive. The "care-neighborhood" of the facility where the employee worked was placed under quarantine pending those results, according to the release.
Officials at the Neighborhoods received confirmation Saturday the employee had tested positive and placed the entire community on in-room quarantine until May 19 — two weeks from the latest possible exposure.
Residents and employees were notified of these results Saturday night, and residents' emergency contacts received phone calls and emails to let them know.
The facility is following recommendations and protocols from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as those from local and state health departments.
Residents are now checked every four hours during waking hours for symptoms, and workers are wearing N95 masks and gloves alongside other personal protective equipment. The release stated any resident or employee showing COVID-19 symptoms will be tested.
Residents and employees had already received daily wellness checks since March 13, according to the release, at which time the facility also restricted visitors and cancelled all group activities.
"We are doing everything we can to ensure we stop the spread of this within our facility," said Patricia Cokingtin, spokesperson for Americare Senior Living. "We believe open and transparent communication, balanced with protecting privacy is essential at this time. We will be updating our residents, families and employees frequently throughout the quarantine."