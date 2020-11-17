Amidst increasing COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and another legal battle over the Affordable Care Act, open enrollment for 2021 health coverage through the Missouri Health Insurance Marketplace is underway.
Nancy Kelley, expanding coverage program director for Missouri Foundation for Health, said the enrollment opportunity, which ends Dec. 15, is more important than ever.
Last Tuesday, the Supreme Court heard initial arguments in a case to strike down the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare. The case, California v. Texas, No. 19-840, argues that the part of the Affordable Care Act that requires Americans to pay a fine if they don’t have insurance became unconstitutional when Congress eliminated the fine in 2017. Since, they argued, the provision was an essential part of the act, the entire law should be eliminated.
“We don’t know how (the Supreme Court) will rule and we don’t know when they will rule,” Kelley said. “We don’t want anyone to go without coverage thinking something will change.”
Big Supreme Court decisions, like this one, are often not decided until the end of the court’s session in late June, according to research from Duke Law Journal. People can and should still enroll in 2021 Marketplace Health Coverage, according to the Missouri Foundation for Health, to avoid a gap in their coverage.
“Certainly, it is a safety net for you and your family. We never know if there is going to be an emergency.” Kelley said. “And health insurance gives you the opportunity to make choices about your health ... opportunities to have preventative care. Especially now we’re talking about vaccines, flu shots, even just seeing a primary care physician for a wellness check.”
Bankruptcy is also a very real concern due to medical costs, according to Kelly. Although more than 248,000 Missourians have tested positive for COVID-19 and hospitals are strained with record numbers of patients, 564,000 Missourians are still uninsured.
People can receive free, certified assistance finding the right health insurance plan at 800-466-3213 or online at www.localhelp.covermissouri.org.
“I strongly encourage people to use the resources,” Kelley said. “It can get complicated trying to figure it all out alone.”