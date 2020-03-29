As an ER physician for University Hospital, Adam Beckett saw firsthand the need for some sort of device to shield doctors and patients from coronavirus transmission.
He told his brother, Matt Beckett, who set to work engineering a transparent half-cube shaped chambers that could be placed over diagnosed and potential coronavirus patients.
"These are for patients coming in that may be very symptomatic," Adam said.
Each chamber has a hole in one side, which allows health professionals to reach under the chamber in order to intubate patients. The cubes, made of PVC pipe and clear plastic wrap, cover a patient's head and upper body while the patient is in a bed or on a stretcher.
Jim Horton, who helped build the chambers, referred to them as "miniature quarantine" — a bubble of sorts to help keep the virus inside.
Adam brought a prototype to his ER management, who saw potential in it. The device is currently being inspected by the University Hospital's infection control team to determine whether the hospital will use it.
The brothers enlisted a crew from Adam's nonprofit organization, Global First Responder, to make about 20 chambers last week.
Adam founded Global First Responder in 2011 after the earthquakes in Haiti, and the organization has since worked in disaster relief around the world. Adam's focus now, though, is on the emergency in his home state of Missouri, which President Donald Trump declared a major disaster area Thursday.
The group hopes to donate the chambers to hospitals in Boone County and Moberly, and has gotten interest from hospitals in Jefferson City and St. Louis. Part of the beauty of the device, Matt Beckett said, is that they're simple and inexpensive enough to be made by just about anyone, so hospitals won't have to rely on the group to produce enough.
"Anybody can do these, it's easy to do," Matt said. "The more people that know how to do it, the more help it'll be to the volume of patients these guys are going to see."
One chamber takes about 45 minutes to assemble for someone working alone, Adam said. He and Matt made a YouTube video explaining how to make the chambers, and they are working on a blueprint of sorts to give hospitals.
"Obviously we’re in this crisis time where everyone’s scrambling to do everything they can, so we’re welcoming novel ideas and sharing them as quickly as we can," Adam said. "So that’s what our theory was in getting them out as fast as possible to share."
By putting the idea online, the brothers hoped other hospitals across the country will be able use the design, as well as improve upon it and modify it as needed.
“It’s not a perfect device by any means,” Matt said. “But it’s something that came about so quickly and there’s such an immediate need in preparing for what (health professionals) could be facing that we were like, ‘Hey, it works, so we’ll keep going if they need them.’”
The chambers are clear so doctors and nurses can continue to easily treat and communicate with patients while remaining safer, and they're lightweight so they can be easily lifted, Matt said.
Adam said the chambers are more effective than putting just a mask on a patient, particularly in situations like intubation procedures, in which it can be difficult to contain the spread of germs.
"We can have a mask on them, but that’s still not going to fully protect us. When we’re intubating them or when we’re trying to speak to them or assess them, even with a mask on, that's difficult, and we don’t have enough masks to go around."
Gov. Mike Parson ordered 95,000 surgical masks and 4.2 million N95 respirators Tuesday, which are supposed to arrive in the next few weeks. The chambers can also be placed over a patient wearing a mask as an additional layer of potential protection for medical personnel.
Matt is also looking into making the chambers collapsible so they can more easily fit inside ambulances and be stored in hospitals. This will be more expensive and time-consuming than the current model, though, so the design will depend on how much demand the group faces.
"I think we're just kind of waiting to see the feedback of if this device is going to be used, the ones that we're building now, and how often are they going to be used," Matt said. "If there's this huge demand for them, we'll probably try to come up with something that's easier to store. We're just not quite sure how that's going to work yet."
Matt said the hospital staff who have seen the design so far have very much appreciated it, but that he, his brother and their crew are just doing what they can.
"We're just a couple of Boone County knuckleheads trying to help out," he joked.