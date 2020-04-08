While the vast majority of Boone County residents are holed up at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, hundreds are reporting to work each day at essential businesses such as grocery stores and pharmacies.
It’s a bit of a paradox. Having a job is certainly a good thing, but in many positions it requires that the employee be exposed to the general public.
Alexis Walker, who works in customer service at the Hy-Vee on Nifong Boulevard, is one such employee.
“It’s nice to have the job security,” she said. “I try not to think about the risks.”
Walker has taken on more hours since the outbreak began and business at grocery stores soars, she said.
Hy-Vee is taking precautions to try to keep employees and customers safe from the virus. Employees have been given hand sanitizer, gloves and wet wipes. The store recommends employees wear masks but is not providing them.
Hy-Vee also has installed see-through barriers to separate cashiers and customers, and it has placed markers on the floor to encourage people to stand 6 feet apart. It also has reduced its hours to 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. to allow more time for cleaning and has designated the hour of 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. for customers who are pregnant, older than 60 or otherwise at a higher risk for COVID-19.
Walker said that Hy-Vee’s online store has struggled to keep pace with demand from people who don’t want to come in person and risk contracting the virus. In-person business continues to boom, too.
“It’s definitely sped up,” said William Vradenburg, who also works in customer service at the store. He said the real spike came a few weeks ago when the outbreak was just beginning.
Vradenburg said he’s seen a lot of customers stockpiling items such as toilet paper, nonperishable food and hand sanitizer.
“It’s definitely real what people have been reading,” he said. “We have a lot of empty pallets in the back, and I’ve never seen that in the two years I’ve worked here.”
Hy-Vee has begun limiting items like toilet paper to one per customer to avoid shortages.
Vradenburg is a senior at Rock Bridge High School and said he’s been able to take more work because school has been scaled back. He’s happy to be making extra money but a little concerned about contracting the virus.
“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t,” he said, adding that he draws some comfort from the fact that he’s young and at somewhat lower risk for serious symptoms.
Hannah Branscomb, who works in Hy-Vee’s wine and spirits department, said she feels “50/50” about going into work. She had worried that her section of the store didn’t have the barriers separating cashiers from customers, but Hy-Vee has closed that department’s register and is limiting the number who can work in wine and spirits at any given time.
Branscomb said that sales of alcohol have shot up by 40% and the store has sold more beer, wine and liquor than it does on Super Bowl weekend and during the Christmas season.
“It’s been real hectic,” she said. “People are stockpiling alcohol.”
Branscomb said she and a lot of her co-workers have taken on longer hours because some employees have conflicts or have been prevented from coming in because of health conditions that make them more vulnerable to the virus.
“It’s definitely taken a huge stress on me,” she said. “But I guess you gotta do what you gotta do.”
Branscomb said employees also have to tolerate customers who can sometimes be rude. People lash out at her, for example, when the store runs out of bathroom tissue or hand sanitizer, things she has nothing to do with.
“Yesterday, I counted,” she said. “Every fifth person asked me about toilet paper.”
Kevin McHugh, a pharmacist at Walgreens on Broadway, has been reporting to work and says it’s been pretty normal.
“There’s always something,” he said. “It’s just that today, it’s this.”
McHugh said that the biggest difference for him at the store is that he’s actually seen less traffic.
Walgreens cashier Tony Franklin said he’s seen a big shift in the type of items people are buying. Sales of toiletries and cleaning products have increased.
“Now, it’s turned into more of a grocery store,” he said.
Franklin said he’s also seen people stockpiling, but the practice has slowed. Still, shipments of new inventory remain unable to meet demand.
Franklin said he’s “very grateful to have a job” while thousands of people are unable to work. Walgreens has taken a lot of the same precautions as Hy-Vee, and Franklin said he likes the fact that a lot of customers are wearing masks when they come in the store.
Restaurants, too, have been allowed to remain open if they limit their business to delivery and pickup options. Pizza Tree on Cherry Street has closed its dining room and is serving takeout pizza through its window.
“We’ve been pretty busy considering the circumstances,” Pizza Tree cashier Stella Peters said. “I feel grateful to still be able to have a job while others are struggling.”
Pizza Tree has taken precautions, too. Employees change to a new pair of gloves after every transaction, and they sanitize everything once an hour. Peters said they try to “touch as little as possible.”
“Business is still good,” she said. “So we’re happy to help people that need a quick fix.”