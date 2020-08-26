The Exercise Tiger Association received 50,000 masks Wednesday morning from the State Emergency Management Agency, to pass out to veterans and their families across the state.
Susan C. Haines, national executive director of the Exercise Tiger Association, said the association had put in a grant request to obtain the masks last week, but had not heard anything.
“Then, next thing I know, I’m getting a call saying they’re being delivered in 20 minutes,” Haines said. “It’s like, wow, how cool is that?”
The national office for the Exercise Tiger Association is located at the corner of 10th and Walnut Street. Local veterans can call and stop in to pick up masks from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday for COVID-19 protection for themselves and their families.
In addition, Haines and Walter J. Domanski, staff adjutant director of the Exercise Tiger Association, will be delivering masks to any veteran organization that needs them in Missouri.
The program is being called the "Mask a Vet Campaign." Domanski emphasized that any Veterans of Foreign Wars , American Legion Posts, ROTC groups, or individual veterans throughout the Missouri area should contact the association at 573-356-0529 to set up a delivery of masks.
"The men and women in uniform and their families that make up the veterans, guard, and military reserves are the state of Missouri’s most prized possessions," he said. "This is just one way we can pay them back.”
“We are happy to make sure that our men and women in uniform are well protected,” Haines said.