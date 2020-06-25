This Fourth of July season, look for more fireworks fun in driveways and through the late night. A surplus of quarantine boredom is reshaping a summer ritual this year.
A longing for canceled July 4 events and quarantine-fueled restlessness might be driving the uptick in firework usage. The cancellations have included sporting events, festivals such as Roots N Blues 2020 and fireworks displays.
John Bechtold, owner of Spirit of ‘76, said that while the display show industry has taken huge hits from the loss of commercial activities with large gatherings, sales of fireworks for smaller groups are “skyrocketing.”
“Yeah, I mean, can’t go to a movie theater, so you know, why not hangout outside watching fireworks?” he said.
Emma Anderson works what she calls the “largest firework tent in the country” at Spirit of ‘76 at Midway and said the new curbside pickup options they implemented have been a hit for wary folks this year.
“I know even me and some of my co-workers have been like, ‘OK, we kind of like this whole curbside thing,’” she said. “We’ve been planning on doing it for a few years, but then, when this COVID stuff happened, it was like, ‘OK, perfect opportunity for this to actually happen.’”
For Gregory Scott and Faye Logan, who were shopping at Bob’s Fireworks stand on Rangeline Road, their plans for the Fourth this year look the same, albeit more restricted.
“I’ll have a smaller barbecue, and then, we’ll probably go downtown somewhere to walk and watch fireworks,” Logan said.
“I never needed fireworks, and I don’t know why I’m buying it this time,” Scott joked. “But I’m going for it. Can’t say I’m going to light ‘em, but I’m going for it.”
“The best thing to do is keep the mask on whenever you can, more often than not,” he said. “Just staying safe. Used to be, just go out and have some fun and come on back (home). That ain’t working out too well nowadays.”
Logan suggestively pointed to one particularly large set of fireworks.
“I’m certain that’s too big,” Scott laughed in response.
Jopheth Knopp and his son Rypath said they’ve been coming to Bob’s wholesale warehouse on U.S. 63 over the years for fireworks. This year, they are buying early to have some to light in the driveway while social distancing keeps them at home.
“We live outside the city limits, so we’re just getting a few little things for fun in the driveway,” he said. “Once it gets closer to the Fourth of July, we’ll get the bigger ones. This is just kind of fun and joking around.”
That attitude seems to be spilling to the broader community.
“We’re having to be a little bit more careful,” Jopheth Knopp said about their Fourth of July celebration. “But what we do is usually a fairly small (gathering), like my brothers and their wives will come over. It might be a little bit smaller crowd of my folks, but right now —”
“Usually, there’s more than 20 people coming over, so probably more like 10 to 15 now,” Rypath chimed in. “Basically just do the exact same thing, coming to the fireworks stand we always go to and, you know, have the same plan we always had.”
Bob Gerau has been in the business of selling fireworks for 55 years. He says there is strength in feeling so much life around.
“I love that,” he said. “The families come, and little kids will pick up something and say, ‘Hey, Dad, this is really neat.’ They have no idea what the hell it does, but it’s neat.”
Although Columbia doesn’t allow the sale of fireworks within city limits, Gerau said Missouri is a fireworks-friendly state because it has not banned the sale of fireworks altogether, as some states have in the past. Missouri permits all types of consumer fireworks to be sold to residents during two selling seasons: June 20 – July 10 and Dec. 20 – Jan. 2.
Daniel Haines, product manager and show producer at Spirit of ‘76, said Class B firework display companies, those that manage community and sports venue display shows, expect to lose 80-90% of revenue that is generated around the July 4 holiday.
“We supply largely to retailers in the consumer market,” he said. “But if you talk to a display company that strictly does displays, it’s exactly the opposite. They’re hurting very badly.” Many communities across the nation have canceled fireworks shows this year because of the concern about large gatherings amid the pandemic.
“That’s their day,” he added. “All year, all their time and resources preparing, in large part, for one day out of the year to generate the majority of their revenue.”
He noted firework production can take anywhere from three to eight months.
In 1999, fireworks sales for both consumer and display totaled $500 million, and that total hit $945 million by 2009, according to industry statistics from The American Pyrotechnics Association. Last year, consumer purchases alone reached the billion-dollar mark. Haines expects the figure to increase this year while display show revenue tanks.
Though most community display shows are suspended, Haines said Columbia is a fortunate exception after the city announced the annual Fire in the Sky event on July 4, headed by J&M Displays, will go on.
Normally, the ceremony would have activities, food and a huge gathering. But this summer, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city wants to preserve the safety of its citizens, according to a city news release.
To help people see the firework display while staying at their homes, the location has been changed to Cosmo-Bethel Park. The park’s elevation, space for the fireworks and distance from city buildings and state highways will prevent any type of issues from the display, according to the release.
As for those planning to light things up in their driveway, Bechtold has some advice.
“Safe distances, good judgment, read the instructions, light the fireworks off on flat surfaces,” Bechtold said. “I really encourage people to be safe this year.”