The health order that requires face coverings to be worn in public was extended Monday by Stephanie Browning, director of the Columbia/ Boone County Public Health and Human Services.
The extension is now set to expire Nov. 18 at 11:59 p.m. unless otherwise extended or modified, according to a Monday news release from the city of Columbia.
Sunday set a record for the number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations in Boone County, according to the release. There have been 160 county residents that have been hospitalized since the start of the pandemic. And 60 of those occurred in the month of October.
The county’s dashboard revealed that as of Monday evening, 105 total positive COVID-19 cases had been admitted to Boone county’s hospitals.
In the release, Browning cited the increase in hospitalizations as well as the increase in new cases as being the main factors that caused her to extend the order.
The restrictions from the previous health order will remain in effect. Restrictions include wearing a face covering in all public spaces, keeping 6 feet of distance from anyone you do not live with, keep gatherings small and outside if possible, washing your hands and staying home if you are sick.